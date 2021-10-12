CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kowloon Walled City : Piecework

By Brian Roesler
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland’s stalwarts of sludge-tinted noise rock, Kowloon Walled City have been quiet for nearly six years. Their last release 2015’s Grievances, traveled the gamut from post-hardcore leanings to full-blown sludge metal heaviness, featuring more incendiary guitar work and a greater focus on space throughout its seven tracks. KWC’s re-entry in 2021...

brooklynvegan.com

Kowloon Walled City’s Ian Miller releasing electronic album as Interesting Times Gang (listen)

Not only did Kowloon Walled City just release their first album in six years, the very good Piecework, bassist Ian Miller (who's also in Puig Destroyer, Strangelight, and much more) is now set to release an electronic album with his Interesting Times Gang solo project this week. It's called Beats, No Rhymes, No Life, and it comes out Friday (pre-order), but we're premiering a full album stream right now.
MUSIC
CHICAGO READER

Oakland’s Kowloon Walled City return after six years with a noise-rock masterpiece

Oakland’s Kowloon Walled City formed in 2007 as an intense postmetal outfit who tipped their hat to fellow Oaklanders Neurosis, who’d helped pioneer the fusion of hardcore and sludge. During the 14 years since, the band have slowly pulled back on the aggression and fury, settling into creeping, deliberately paced noise rock. Kowloon Walled City’s newest effort, Piecework, is also their first album in six years, released jointly by the always-excellent Gilead Media and Neurosis’s own Neurot Recordings. It documents a band hitting their stride perfectly and decimating everyone else in the genre. Piecework rides on massive, plodding beats that recall the style of Slint drummer Brit Walford, fleshed out with grimy fuzz bass, dueling electrical-cable guitars, and the distressed vocal dissonance of Scott Evans. Intricate, room-miked, and mean, Piecework captures Kowloon Walled City perfectly riding a knife edge: it’s simultaneously pummeling and introspective, furious and forlorn. Reinvestigation of the Touch and Go sound is in full swing right now, with bands from all over doing their best to pay homage to the likes of the Jesus Lizard, Shellac, Polvo, and Slint—hell, even I’m doing it—and every time I hear a record from a contemporary group playing in this style, I’m overjoyed and fully on board. Piecework smashes together all the best sounds from the label’s golden era, creating a stirring masterpiece that’ll be near impossible for any noise-rock band out there today to top.
ROCK MUSIC
treblezine.com

Circuit des Yeux – -io

The first sound on Circuit des Yeux‘s -io is that of a deep breath, likely Haley Fohr herself in an act of cleansing or renewal before the experience to come. It feels like a necessary ritual of meditation in anticipation of what certainly sounds like the biggest and most intense album of Fohr’s catalog thus far; the swell of strings that follows even seems to suggest the steep climb of a roller coaster before plunging at full speed. But that one, brief moment of calm also feels necessary in the context of nearly two years of fear, rancor, isolation and tragedy.
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Hear Burial Waves’ tense new post-hardcore track, “Cinema Shame”

On November 12, Baltimore/Washington, D.C. based Burial Waves will release their new EP Holy Ground via Dark Operative. The group features members of Pianos Become the Teeth, Caverns and The Effects, and the EP was recorded and engineered by Jawbox’s J. Robbins, mixed by Shiner’s Paul Malinowski and featuring artwork from The Bronx’s Joby Ford. Today, they’ve shared new track “Cinema Shame,” a brawny post-hardcore track that merges the atmospheric density of Hum with the punk immediacy of Fugazi.
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Wet : Letter Blue

As temperatures drop, crockpots come out of the cupboard and sweaters reemerge from the closet, the familiarity of fall returns, bringing with it a sense of change. Each new season conjures up its own emotions, and the need for readjustment is different with each month. This feeling of finding your comfort rings out on Wet’s latest record, Letter Blue. Through each track, the band weaves together a comfort food collection, songs of reassurance and capability, ballads that heal from the inside out.
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Black Marble : Fast Idol

When Chris Stewart was making the press rounds for his last project, Bigger Than Life, he gave a little insight on how being in a draining advertising job in Manhattan when he was younger—surrounded by 9-to-5 lifers who were maybe not too creative but executing their corporate game to the fullest—prepared him for being the solitary unit that is Black Marble. “For me, having a background in these stressful jobs where you need to have your shit together has allowed me to kind of be this one-man-band who can make the music, do all this design, work on the videos (because I went to school for visual arts), so I have the whole visual and musical world down,” Stewart said in The Family Reviews. “You will so get ripped off if you don’t have these skills as a creative, especially in the booking world if you don’t understand numbers you will completely get fucked over. The whole thing is set up to fuck you over so if you know how to defend yourself.”
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Odd Circus share heavy, no wave cover of Sonic Youth’s “The Wonder”

Experimental heavy progressive trio Odd Circus have shared a new cover of Sonic Youth’s “The Wonder,” a.k.a. Part A of the closing “Trilogy” on 1988’s Daydream Nation. The group treat the song to a suitably discordant no-wave instrumental treatment, heavy on bass and saxophone, and it arrives in the form of a new video, shot inside of an abandoned shopping mall. It combines a sense of spectral funereality with the guerrilla on-site feel of an ’80s skateboarding VHS.
ROCK MUSIC
treblezine.com

La Luz Reaches a Deeper Place

La Luz began, informally, as a kind of ideal. To hear guitarist and vocalist Shana Cleveland describe the music that she, bassist Lena Simon, keyboardist Alice Sandahl and drummer Marian Li Pino made when they formed in Seattle almost 10 years ago, it adhered to a sort of “punk rock approach.” Four people playing as a tight, well-oiled unit, evading flashy production and smoke and mirrors—a garage rock band at its purest.
LA LUZ, NM
