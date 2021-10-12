Kowloon Walled City : Piecework

When Chris Stewart was making the press rounds for his last project, Bigger Than Life, he gave a little insight on how being in a draining advertising job in Manhattan when he was younger—surrounded by 9-to-5 lifers who were maybe not too creative but executing their corporate game to the fullest—prepared him for being the solitary unit that is Black Marble. “For me, having a background in these stressful jobs where you need to have your shit together has allowed me to kind of be this one-man-band who can make the music, do all this design, work on the videos (because I went to school for visual arts), so I have the whole visual and musical world down,” Stewart said in The Family Reviews. “You will so get ripped off if you don’t have these skills as a creative, especially in the booking world if you don’t understand numbers you will completely get fucked over. The whole thing is set up to fuck you over so if you know how to defend yourself.”

