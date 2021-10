As we head into Week 6 of the 2021 NFL Season, lots of uncertainties remain. However, one uncertainty that is no longer in question is who the top team is in the NFL. (At least IMO) With another thrilling victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals—led by their defense—retained our top spot in this week's power rankings. But what about the rest of the league?

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO