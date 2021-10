The Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos are slated to face off in Week 5 of the 2021 regular season, and there are a lot of narratives between these two teams. For the Broncos, they are wondering which quarterback will be under center at Heinz Field, while the Steelers are a team who are trying to forge a new identity as they look to right the ship after losing their last three games, dropping their record to 1-3 on the season.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO