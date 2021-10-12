Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was back at Windsor Castle on Friday and in good spirits after revelations that she spent the night in a London hospital earlier this week. Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old British monarch went to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on...
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western and killed the cinematographer, officials said. The director of the movie was wounded, and authorities are investigating what happened. Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer on “Rust,” and director Joel Souza were shot Thursday in...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and aide to former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. In a rare show of bipartisanship on the House floor, the...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The FBI on Thursday identified human remains found in a Florida nature preserve as those of Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito while the couple was on a cross-country road trip. The remains, a backpack and notebook believed...
More than 50 million Americans are now eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson after the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) late Thursday endorsed recommendations from the agency's outside advisory panel. There are now booster recommendations for all...
Millions more Americans just became eligible for COVID-19 boosters but figuring out who’s eligible and when can be confusing — and adding to the challenge is that this time around, people can get a different type of vaccine for that extra dose. A number of factors, including the vaccine you...
A Haitian gang leader has threatened to kill 17 members of a U.S. Christian missionary group being held hostage in the lawless Caribbean nation. In a video posted to social media on Thursday, a man believed to be the leader of the "400 Mazowo" gang says he'll shoot the 16 Americans and one Canadian, including five children, if his group's demand for $1 million in ransom for each hostage is not met.
(CNN) — Donald Trump is -- finally -- getting into the social media game. After a series of fits and starts, Trump announced the formation of TRUTH Social on Wednesday night -- an effort, he insisted, to "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech." Posts will be called tweets TRUTHs and Trump said he is "excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech."
Hundreds of Netflix employees walked out of the company's Los Angeles office at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, leaving work to protest the platform's controversial Dave Chappelle special. Not only does the streaming platform employ office workers, but stars too. And some on-camera Netflix employees also took a stand. The walkout...
New York (CNN Business) — The Federal Reserve announced new trading rules on Thursday following a controversy over trades made by senior officials. The Fed said the new rules will ban policymakers and senior staff from buying individual stocks and bonds and will restrict active trading. The central bank pledged to also increase the frequency of reporting and public disclosures.
Comments / 0