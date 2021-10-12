CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Broadway hit ‘Hadestown’ opens at Kennedy Center after settling stagehand labor dispute

By Jason Fraley
WTOP
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen to stage legend André De Shields on today’s “Beyond the Fame” Podcast. Over the weekend, the Kennedy Center settled a labor dispute with its stagehand union. That means it can get back to business as “Hadestown” opens on Wednesday night. “The story itself is a love tale,” Actor Levi...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
carolinacurtaincall.com

REVIEW: Broadway is Back and Hadestown is Burning Up the Peace Center

Broadway is Back… and it’s one helluva opening. If the new shirts Peace Center ushers are sporting with that slogan are not enough proof, consider the unassailable, ecstatic cheers and roars as the cast of Hadestown took the stage for the first Broadway show in the Upstate since March 2020.
dclabor.org

​Kennedy Center’s stage workers OK strike, threatening "Hadestown" show

After 16 months of negotiations, stagehands at Washington’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday unanimously voted to strike. The vote was in response to threats by the performing arts center’s management to slash wages 40 percent, eliminate jobs along with the imposition of other draconian cuts and changes to working conditions. The vote by the members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 22 gives the Local 22 executive board the authority to call a strike and for members and supporters of the union to then set up picket lines outside the Kennedy Center.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Kennedy Center stagehands vote to authorize strike a week ahead of 2021-2022 theater season

WASHINGTON - Stagehands at the Kennedy Center have voted to authorize a strike a week ahead of one of the largest productions since before the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a statement from the stagehands' union -- IATSE Local 22 – the strike is in response to the Kennedy Center's plans to cut wages by 40 percent, eliminate jobs and due to "the imposition of other draconian cuts and changes to working conditions."
WASHINGTON, DC
myneworleans.com

Tickets On Sale For Broadway’s Hadestown Playing At Saenger Theatre

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Hadestown, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, will come New Orleans’ Saenger Theatre from Dec. 28, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. Presented by the New Orleans Theatre Association, Hadestown is part of the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans 2021-2022 season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Anaïs Mitchell
Person
Levi Kreis
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Paul Taylor Dance Company opens Kennedy Center dance season with verve

At this moment, as the nation toggles between light and dark, hope and despair, there was no better choreographer to turn to for the Kennedy Center to inaugurate its 2021–22 (fingers crossed!) dance season. The Paul Taylor Dance Company, founded by the maverick choreographer in 1954, remains an iconic American legacy company. Taylor, who had some DC roots, would sometimes reminisce to me about growing up on Connecticut Avenue, near the National Zoo, and once he regaled me with a tale of peacocks escaping.
THEATER & DANCE
Washington Post

As ‘Hadestown’ comes to the Kennedy Center, the show’s creators explain the magic behind one great song

When Rachel Chavkin envisioned the myth-inspired musical “Hadestown” onstage, the director’s first lightbulb moment came, appropriately enough, in the form of swinging lamps. It occurred in 2013, when Chavkin was listening to Anaïs Mitchell’s original recording of the show’s songs, which had been released as a 2010 concept album. As...
MUSIC
vt.edu

Hit Broadway musical ‘Waitress’ comes to the Moss Arts Center

The diner is open for business with a full cast for the return of the national tour of “Waitress.” The hit Broadway musical from Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles based on Adrienne Shelly’s 2007 motion picture comes to the Moss Arts Center on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m. The performance...
ENTERTAINMENT
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

Explosively beautiful ‘Hadestown’ gets down at Kennedy Center

Hadestown at the Kennedy Center brings us the best of Broadway. It won a total of eight Tonys in 2019, including Best New Musical. The soaring music, explosively beautiful design, and first-rate performances welcome us back to the world of live theater. The show is adapted from the folk opera...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Dispute#Musical Theater#Broadway Musical#The Kennedy Center#Wtop#Orpheus#Eurydice#Hermes#Best Musical
mdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘Hadestown’ at The Kennedy Center

“Hadestown,” with music, lyrics, and book by Anaïs Mitchell and co-developed and directed by Rachel Chavkin (“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”), officially begins its national tour at the Kennedy Center Opera House. “Hadestown” was originally produced in Barre, Vermont in 2006. In 2012, Mitchell met Chavkin and the two started adding additional songs and dialogue. The musical premiered Off-Broadway at the New York Theatre Workshop in 2016 and finally came to Broadway in March 2019. It received a record 14 Tony nominations and won eight, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. It also won the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Iowan

Hit musical ‘Waitress’ to bring slice of Broadway to Hancher

Hundreds of viewers of Waitress at Hancher Auditorium this weekend will be greeted by the warm smell of baking pies, and some may even leave the theater with a fresh pie. The hit Broadway musical is currently on tour across the country, and will stop in Iowa City on Oct. 22 and 23.
IOWA CITY, IA
10 Tampa Bay

Straz Center prepares to welcome back Broadway shows

TAMPA, Fla — If you're a big Broadway fan, get ready to once again watch all of your favorite musicals at the Straz Center. After closing its doors during the pandemic, the performing arts theater is now welcoming guests back to watch famous musicals such as "Tootsie", "Cats", "Frozen" and many more.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
capradio.org

Stagehands at the Kennedy Center OK a strike, days after Hollywood crews did the same

Stagehands at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. have voted unanimously to strike if the performing arts center's management imposes what the workers call "draconian cuts and changes to working conditions." According to a statement from the stagehands' union IATSE Local 22, which is part of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, those changes include wage cuts of 40% and the elimination of jobs.
CONGRESS
Boston

Drama at the theater: ‘Mamma Mia!’ opening night cancelled as stagehands strike

Stagehands at North Shore Music Theatre are back to work Thursday night after the theater owner agreed to come back to the table. Calling for higher wages and good faith negotiations, stagehands walked out a few hours before curtain on the opening night of “Mamma Mia!” at the North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly. Wednesday’s show was cancelled, but, after one night’s strike, the owners came back with an interim offer and Thursday’s show will go on.
BEVERLY, MA
fortworthbusiness.com

Broadway at the Bass opens with safeguards

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the nonprofit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, has contracted with MDLab, a mobile healthcare provider that specializes in onsite screening tests, to conduct COVID-19 testing of all traveling performers, local stagehands and crew, as well as venue staff during the upcoming Broadway at the Bass series.
FORT WORTH, TX
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meet the cast of Chicago Fire and their real-life partners

Are you a fan of Chicago Fire? The addictive drama, which has been on screens since 2012, follows a group of Chicago-based firefighters and chronicles the issues they face both on and off the job. The series has made household names out of its cast members, but what do you...
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Susan Sarandon says taking ‘strong sleep aid’ before final call with David Bowie wiped her memory of what was said

Susan Sarandon has opened up about her final phone call with David Bowie before he died in 2016.The Thelma & Louise star dated the musician after they starred together in the 1983 horror movie The Hunger. Bowie went on to marry supermodel Iman in 1992 and he died of liver cancer in 2016.Recalling their last in-person meeting at the New York premiere of his musical Lazarus, Sarandon said: “I was fortunate enough to be closer to him right before he died, the last couple of months. He did find me again. We talked to each other and said...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy