CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jon Gruden resigns as Las Vegas Raiders head coach

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Gruden has resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in the wake of emails he wrote over a 10-year period that reportedly...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
wglt.org

With Jon Gruden gone, cheerleaders and players want the NFL to release more data

Jon Gruden's exit as an NFL coach is prompting calls for the league to release more information from the investigation that unearthed years' worth of misogynistic, homophobic and racist emails. Some of the loudest calls are coming from former cheerleaders and other employees whose mistreatment by the Washington Football Team...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden’s “Truth” Comment

It’s already been over a week since Jon Gruden resigned from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but apparently this story isn’t close to being over. The New York Times uncovered that Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails he sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league. He also used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Once all these disturbing emails came to light, he stepped down.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suzy Kolber
thecomeback.com

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this Sunday

While the second-year quarterback got good news when initial x-rays were negative, word came down on Wednesday that Tua’s ribs were indeed fractured after further testing. That means Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and...
NFL
Audacy

Terry Bradshaw under fire over comments on Erin Andrews’ attire

During a segment on Thursday Night Football, Fox NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw was criticized for his comments about reporter Erin Andrews and her country-themed outfit during an interview with Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Andrews’ interview aired during the network’s pregame show, before the Buccaneers-Eagles game in Philadelphia. After...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton Had 2 Big Announcements Tonight

Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Raider Nation#The New York Times
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Retired NFL Quarterback Reportedly Being “Closely Monitored”

A retired NFL quarterback is reportedly being “closely monitored” by teams across the league heading into the fourth week of the regular season. Josh McCown, 40, last played in the National Football League in 2020. He spent time with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2020. The...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions make unfortunate news official

We knew it was coming and it was going to hurt but just moments ago, the Detroit Lions made it official that their best defender, Romeo Okwara has been placed on Reserve/Injured with a torn Achilles. This is the second Lions’ starter that is out with an Achilles injury as...
NFL
987theshark.com

Bruce Arians Says Running Back is on Thin Ice

Bruce Arians is not happy with Runnin Back Gio Bernard after the Bucs defeat of Miami last Sunday. Arians was happy with Bernards’s total scoring but his pass defense was not up to standards. “I was pleased with it at the end, I didn’t like when he got run over...
NFL
Awful Announcing

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark absolutely roasted FS1’s Chris Broussard for claiming Taylor Lewan was on the Bills

There’s been a lot of mockery of Chris Broussard over the years, from his repeated “Sources” missteps to “the biggest f***ing fraud in the history of sports media” and “what does it say about you that the only news you made during the entire NBA free agent process was getting called out on your bullshit by a foreign sports anchor?” The latest came Tuesday on FS1’s First Things First (where Broussard has been a co-host since August, alongside Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes, and Jenna Wolfe) when Broussard cited an injury to Taylor Lewan for why the Buffalo Bills failed on a fourth-and-one running play Monday night; Lewan plays for the Tennessee Titans, the Bills’ opponent in that game. And this led to hilarious mockery from ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark on ESPN’s NFL Live Tuesday afternoon:
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bears trade with Dolphins to help Justin Fields, offense

In an attempt to bolster their anemic offense, the Chicago Bears got Justin Fields and the team’s attack some help by trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant. This, according to Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. The move comes shortly after the Bears scored a 24-14 win over...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy