St. Jude adds new facility dog to support employees

By Olivia Gunn
Kait 8
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new employee has been hired at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Her job...

www.kait8.com

Related
hoiabc.com

Local bar raises money for St. Jude Hospital

Peoria (HEART OF ILLINOIS ABC) - A local bar offered up a big prize for their monthly 'Sunday Funday' raffle. The Skwurt Inn raised money each month to donate to St. Jude Children's Hospital. The raffle prize on Sunday was a 2001 Wide Glide motorcycle. Customer, Chris Ratliff, donated the...
PEORIA, IL
Plainview Daily Herald

UMC adds facility dog to Children's Hospital staff

UMC Children’s Hospital has welcomed a new four-legged employee. Sable will work as a therapy dog alongside Hannah Boyd, a child life specialist for UMC Children’s Hospital. The facility dog has special training and will take an intentional part in patient care, according to a news release from UMC. “As...
PETS
Frontiersman

Stuffed duck adds Alaska to his ever-growing passport for St. Jude

WASILLA — Mr. Vanderquack, a duck stuffed with plenty of cotton and plenty of warm memories with Jeep owners, or “Jeepers” across the country recently made his way through Alaska, snapping plenty of photos while raising awareness and donations to go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Jeep Girls of...
ALASKA STATE
raynetoday.com

Chapter donates to St. Jude

Members of the Crowley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., recently participated in the St. Jude Walk/Run. With immediate past chapter president Latikka Magee-Charles serving as the team captain, the Crowley Alumnae Team was able to surpass its goal of $500 to make a donation of $800 to St. Jude. The St. Jude Walk/Run is one of Delta Sigma Theta’s National Charitable Partners. Members on hand for the check presentation included, front row from left, Cynthia Dominick, Magee-Charles, Sharon Rawls; middle row, Vicky Milson; back row, Dr. Michelle Calloway and Aisha Ali.
CROWLEY, LA
thenewjournalandguide.com

Sigma Gamma Rho Pledges $1 M To Support St. Jude Hospital

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., an international collegiate and nonprofit community service organization, plans to raise $1 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. This commitment comes just as the organization approaches its 100th anniversary in 2022 with the focus on celebrating this centennial milestone by reflecting on a long history of philanthropy, love for community and making a positive impact on the kids and families at St. Jude.
MEMPHIS, TN
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Humane Society of Missouri Rescues Nearly 100 Dogs, Needs St. Louis' Support

Two days ago, 97 dogs were sitting at a formerly licensed breeder’s kennel in Hickory County. Today, they’re with the Humane Society of Missouri, and they need your help. The animal shelter’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued the dogs — which include all kinds of breeds from Border Collies to Standard Poodles — in coordination with the Missouri Attorney General’s office and the Missouri Department of Agriculture. With the influx of new pups, the shelter is in need of both monetary and in-kind donations.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
cruiseindustrynews.com

Carnival Raises $295,000 for St. Jude Children in 3 Months

Carnival Cruise Line has raised $295,000 for the patients of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in the first three months of operation coming out of the pandemic. This was announced by the cruise line’s ambassador, John Heald, in a social media post. “Last week we announced some statistics regarding our...
MEMPHIS, TN
KMPH.com

St. Jude Stories: Clayton

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is home to the best treatment for childhood cancer in the world and it is all funded by donors like you. One patient named Clayton was treated at St. Jude for a very rare form of leukemia that affects about 2% of all children with childhood cancer.
CLOVIS, CA
WBTV

VIRTUAL TOUR: Walk through the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are happy to announce all of the tickets for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway are sold out! Because of that, you have helped us raise over $2 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. All of the proceeds from ticket sales go to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
MIX 106

Visit the Skeletons for St. Jude Fundraiser in Boise

Boise is a massive St. Jude supporter and is home to multiple fundraisers every year. We host a radio-thon on the air each year in December, last year raising nearly $100,000 in two days. St. Jude Children's Research hospital may be located in Memphis but the research, discoveries and breakthroughs save lives all over the country. St. Jude shares life saving findings with our local hospitals like St. Luke's and St. Alphonsus. Local events, auctions, raffles and fundraisers pop up all over the country for St. Jude and Boise is in on all the action.
BOISE, ID
Western Queens Gazette

Astoria Homeowner’s Halloween Fundraiser For St. Jude

Karen Karkatselos is participating in Skeletons for St. Jude. She says, “It’s a whole bunch of Halloween lovers like me all over the country trying to help raise money for a good cause. We have raised close to $20,000 so far.” The house is on 28th Street between Ditmars and 23rd Ave.
CHARITIES
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Texas mother-of-two delivers her own baby in a gas station BATHROOM after assuming she just urgently needed to use the toilet

A Texas woman gave birth in a gas station bathroom stall after assuming her stomach discomfort was just an urge to use the toilet. Kaitlyn Fullerton, 22, and her husband Sergio Mancera, 24, were excitedly awaiting the arrival of their second child this summer but assumed they still had some time left while driving home from Victoria to Houston.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
JC Post

97 dogs removed from facility in southwest Missouri

Urbana, Mo. (AP) — The Humane Society of Missouri on Tuesday removed nearly 100 dogs, including several puppies, from a southwestern Missouri facility, alleging the dogs suffered from severe neglect. The Humane Society said in a news release that 97 dogs were taken from a breeding facility in Urbana, approximately...
MISSOURI STATE
MySanAntonio

Still time to get tickets for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in S.A.

Tickets for the 2021 San Antonio St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway are going fast, but you still have time to purchase a chance to win a new house — and raise money for a good cause. The city’s 8th annual giveaway is expected to raise more than $800,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Over the years, the fundraiser has brought in a total of $6,211,000.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

