Whitmer Proclaims Oct. 11 Indigenous Peoples’ Day

 10 days ago
(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Whitmer proclaims Oct. 11 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the state of Michigan.

There are three major tribal groups still in Michigan the Chippewa, Ottawa, and Potawatomi, as well as smaller indigenous tribes.

“Today is a day of remembrance, reflection, and celebration of the Indigenous peoples, including those who call Michigan home,” said Gov. Whitmer in a news release. “The success of tribal communities is inextricably linked to Michigan’s success, and we must ensure that they have an empowered voice and seat at the table. I am proud to proclaim Oct.11 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day and celebrate the thriving cultures and values that our tribal communities contribute to our state.”

President Biden also proclaimed Oct. 11 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and he is the first U.S. president to formally recognize it.

