Video: A Mighty Sound Can Often Be Heard on Marsh Plaza
If you’re lucky enough to be strolling past Marsh Chapel on a warm fall afternoon at just the right time, and the chapel’s windows and doors are open, you may hear something that stops you in your tracks. Several times a week (most often Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays), Justin Blackwell (CFA’09), Marsh organist and associate director of music, can be found practicing on the chapel’s majestic Casavant Organ Opus 2000, coaxing sounds that resemble everything from a flute to a cello, emanating from the instrument’s 4,124 pipes.www.bu.edu
