Stellantis To Reinstate Domestic Partner Benefits

(CBS DETROIT) – Stellantis will now offer domestic partner benefits to all eligible non-bargaining unit U.S. employees starting in January.

The carmaker says the benefit applies to all eligible employees, despite their partner status, whether that be same-sex or opposite-sex.

“Stellantis is committed to maintaining a diverse and inclusive business environment in which all people and ideas are welcomed, appreciated, and respected,” said Dana Keefer, Head-Human Resources, Stellantis-North America in a news release. “Providing domestic partner benefits to all eligible employees, despite their partner status, embodies our company’s purpose and values and enables us to meet the needs of a diverse and dynamic workforce and the expectations of prospective employees.”

As part of the benefit announcement, the glass Pentastar on top of its Auburn Hills tower will turn purple from Oct. 11 to Oct. 21 in honor of LGBTQ history month, National Coming Out Day, and National Spirit Day.

