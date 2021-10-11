CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU Football Player Sues School Amid Ongoing Suspension, Claims Rights Violated

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan State football player is suing the school after a sexual assault allegation.

In the lawsuit, filed on Friday, Oct. 8, the sophomore athlete claims the school was wrong to suspend him from the team, while it investigates sexual assault allegations against him from January.

The lawsuit was filed under the name John Doe.

The suit says the university breached its contractual obligations to the player, who is on full scholarship, and that it discriminated against him because of his gender.

