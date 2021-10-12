CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil price hits 7-year high; natural gas also on rise

By Editorial
Daily Review
 10 days ago

The price of November contracts for West Texas intermediate crude stayed above $80 per barrel Monday, the highest level in seven years. Natural gas is also near a decade-long high, raising hopes locally that...

www.daily-review.com

MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark first loss in 6 sessions

Oil futures settled lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices down for the first time in six sessions, a day after the front-month contract settled at the highest since October 2014. Prices got a boost Wednesday as the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories --- the first in four weeks. On its first full trading day as a front-month contract, West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell 92 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $82.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
CBS Minnesota

With Natural Gas Prices Rising, What Are Efficient Ways To Keep Out The Cold?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It won’t be long before many Twin Cities homeowners feel the chill of freezing temperatures at night. That likely means heating systems will be cranked. But with natural gas prices rising we wanted to know: How can we efficiently heat our homes? Are there cheaper alternatives to a furnace? When the sun rises outside your home later this week, a frosty yard will likely greet it. Temperatures are dropping as natural gas prices continue and upward trend. CenterPoint Energy reported that the natural gas price per therm in October of 2020 was $0.58. One year later, it has more...
St. Mary
Houston Chronicle

U.S. stockpiles decrease along with oil price

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 400,000 barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $82.44 at 9:32 a.m. Central. IHS: U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter. The nation’s commercial crude inventories decreased to 426.5 million barrels during the week ended Oct. 15 from about 427...
Reuters

Oil rallies as U.S. crude stocks decline in tight market

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years and nationwide fuel stocks fell sharply, a signal of rising demand. Brent crude futures settled at $85.82 a barrel, a gain of...
MarketWatch

EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.3 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 5.4 million barrels for gasoline and 3.9 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 2.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 2.4 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. Ahead of its expiration at the end of Wednesday’s trading session, the November West Texas Intermediate crude contract turned higher, up 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $82.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $82.45 before the supply data.
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish higher after an unexpected weekly fall in U.S. crude inventories

Oil futures settled higher on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 400,000 barrels in U.S. crude inventories, defying some expectations for a weekly climb. The crude market is coming out of an "overbought situation" and may see prices consolidate, before grinding higher, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. He also said he wouldn't be surprised to see the Biden administration try and pressure the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to produce more oil or see renewed talk of a release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, amid efforts to "try and halt the recent upward movement in crude prices." On its expiration day, West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 91 cents, or 1.1%, to end at $83.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 13, 2014, according to FactSet data. December WTI crude , now the front-month contract, added 98 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $83.42.
CNBC

Oil rises as U.S. crude stockpiles dwindle

Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding from early losses after U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly fell and inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years. Brent crude futures rose 74 cents, or 0.87%, to $85.82 a barrel, lingering close to multi-year highs. November U.S....
mining.com

Copper price surges past $11,000 on supply squeeze

The copper price continued to rally towards record highs on Tuesday as signs of extremely tight supply outweighed concerns that slowing growth in China will impact demand. Traders were paying huge premiums for quickly deliverable copper after stockpiles in the London Metal Exchange’s (LME) warehouse system tumbled to their lowest level in decades.
Forbes

Energy Crisis 2021: How Bad Is It, And How Long Will It Last?

Trying to bounce back from Covid, the world has run headlong into an energy crisis. The last spike of this magnitude popped the 2008 bubble. Crude oil is up 65% this year to $83 per barrel. Gasoline, above $3 per gallon in most of the country, is more costly than any time since 2014, with inventories at the lowest level in five years.
mining.com

Copper price plunges on China’s pledge to bring down coal prices

The copper price fell on Wednesday as China’s pledge to bring down coal prices eased worries about a supply disruption in metals and investors booked profits after recent strong gains. CASH copper on the London Metal Exchange plunged 7.2% overnight, erasing Monday’s gains. The Chinese National Development and Reform Commission...
The Independent

Inflation edges lower despite rising fuel prices

Inflation nudged lower last month despite rising fuel and transport costs.New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the rising cost of living slowed last month, but still struck the second highest reading since 2012 and is expected to increase again, according to economists.The ONS said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 3.1% in September from 3.2% in August.However, the figure remains far above the the Bank of England’s target rate of 2%.Analysts had forecast that inflation was likely to stay flat at 3.2% for the month.It comes after the Bank of England warned last month...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil, natural-gas prices settle higher as traders weigh news on Russian natural-gas supplies

U.S. crude-oil futures climbed on Tuesday to log another settlement at their highest in about seven years, and natural-gas prices finished higher, reclaiming the $5 level after losing nearly 8% on Monday. Russia indicated that it may not provide additional natural gas to European consumers amid an energy crunch in the region, unless it gets regulatory approval to start shipments through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Renewed worries about natural-gas supplies likely fed expectations that the energy market would need to boost demand for oil, analysts said. It looks like Russia may not increase natural gas shipments to Europe, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. The Russians are "in no hurry whatsoever to comply" with demands from the European Union, he said. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 13, 2014, according to FactSet data. November natural gas added 10 cents, or 2%, to settle at $5.088 per million British thermal units after losing 7.8% on Monday.
