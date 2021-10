Tragedy stuck Sunday night on the west coast, as thousands attending a popular bands concert went horribly wrong. Odds are that you have a friend, or someone in your family that are such big fans of certain artists in music that they would do just about anything to see them perform live. Most of us know someone that shows their love for their favorite band or artist by following them all over the world to see them in concert.

CATSKILL, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO