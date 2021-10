Following today’s enormous finale, what could the future hold in terms of a Roswell, New Mexico season 4? When could it premiere?. We suppose that the first thing that is really worth mentioning here is quite simple: There is more of the show coming! That renewal was first announced many months ago, so we can’t sit here with a straight face and say that this is a surprise. Even if the live ratings for this particular show are not great, the folks at the network have long showed faith in it and also a desire to keep it going for a long time still.

ROSWELL, NM ・ 10 DAYS AGO