The Miami Heat (3-0) are at the midway point of the preseason and will host the Charlotte Hornets tonight at the FTX Arena at 7:30pm. After sitting out several players in their last game, a victory against the host San Antonio Spurs on Friday, coach Erik Spoelstra may choose to have another look at the regular season rotation and play his starters — at least during the first half. Duncan Robinson will look to get back on track after a scoreless performance in San Antonio, though he may rest considering he was the Heat’s lone regular starter that played.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO