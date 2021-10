Steve Bovero, 68, of Truesdale died Oct. 15, 2021 at his home. Funeral services will take place Saturday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place Friday, Oct. 22, from 5-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.

TRUESDALE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO