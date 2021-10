A friend of mine Marcus Richmond, who may know as Richo is a man who is respected in the community. He is the epitome of who you would call an O.G. Last week he sent me a flyer promoting an event that he was putting on. When I looked at it I couldn't help but to smile and feel proud that he wanted to do something different and give the city something to look forward to. It was an R&B night event at the exclusive 2425 Bar and Lounge. Obviously, this was to be an event of great music where people could come out socialize and enjoy great beverages and fun.

