Above-average temperatures will continue this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have been enjoying a very warm stretch of October weather this week. Even though the average high for this time of year is in the mid-60s, we’ve had three straight days in the 70s, and that’s not even counting the 80s we saw just last week. It’s been pleasant while it’s lasted, but changes are on the way. A cold front is pushing into the region and will stall into the start of the weekend, bringing more clouds, a few spotty sprinkles, and a gradual cooldown. Temperatures through the weekend will be more seasonable, with highs in the mid-60s, then even cooler next week with rain likely Monday into Tuesday. This may hold highs in the 50s. Speaking of warm weather, the Climate Prediction Center just issued its first preliminary winter temperature and precipitation outlook. With La Nina expected to continue through the upcoming winter, they have predicted another warmer-than-average season. It’s still early though to determine what winter has in store, and other factors will play into our eventual winter forecast, but if the October warmth is any indication, we may need to plan for another winter with above-average temperatures.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO