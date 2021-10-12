CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Above-average temperatures will continue this week

Above-average temperatures will continue through...

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Climate Prediction Center Predicts Above-Average Temperatures This Winter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have been enjoying a very warm stretch of October weather this week. Even though the average high for this time of year is in the mid-60s, we’ve had three straight days in the 70s, and that’s not even counting the 80s we saw just last week. It’s been pleasant while it’s lasted, but changes are on the way. A cold front is pushing into the region and will stall into the start of the weekend, bringing more clouds, a few spotty sprinkles, and a gradual cooldown. Temperatures through the weekend will be more seasonable, with highs in the mid-60s, then even cooler next week with rain likely Monday into Tuesday. This may hold highs in the 50s. Speaking of warm weather, the Climate Prediction Center just issued its first preliminary winter temperature and precipitation outlook. With La Nina expected to continue through the upcoming winter, they have predicted another warmer-than-average season. It’s still early though to determine what winter has in store, and other factors will play into our eventual winter forecast, but if the October warmth is any indication, we may need to plan for another winter with above-average temperatures.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS New York

Experts Predicting Above Average Snowfall, Overall Above Average Temperatures This Winter

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Winter is just two months away, and the experts are sharing their forecasts on what we can expect. When you think winter, many think of the salt, snow and the mess. CBS2’s Cindy Hsu spoke to climate researcher Andrew Kruczkiewicz, who says we may be looking at a winter similar to last year. “Yes, we could expect a slight chance of above average snowfall and overall, temperatures are likely to be slightly above average,” he said. “Can we tell what month will be worse?” Hsu asked. “One of the elements where we cannot be confident enough to make statements are, like,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KRLD News Radio

Weak front dries the air out, above average temperatures remain through early next week

Absolutely nothing going on in the weather world for the next 6 days!. We will experience above average temperatures and below normal precipitation through the period. There is a very slight chance of a shower or storm Sunday evening, slightly better rain chances arrive by next Wednesday, as a strong cold front allows us to experience what fall feels like again!
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

Average October Temperatures Well Above Normal So Far

Providence, R.I. (WLNE) -We are now through 20 days in October and many asking, “Where are the cool temps?”. Sure, we have had a few cool days and a few cool nights, but the overall temperature is well above normal. Average temp through October 20th, 61.9°. How warm?. Ranks #1...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan winter outlook: Above normal temperatures and precipitation predicted

DETROIT – The Climate Prediction Center has released its three-month weather outlook for December 2021 through February 2022, which is also “Meteorological Winter.”. It indicates Michigan will see slightly above normal temperatures and above normal precipitation. Precipitation includes all kinds -- rain, snow, sleet, freezing rain. How do they make...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

How cold and wet will it be this weekend?

Lake effect rain will be around both Friday and Saturday. We’ll see lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s all weekend. Rain chances stick around through the 8-day. Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Government Releases...
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

When we’ll see breaks from the rain today

Several rounds of showers over the next few days. Here is the breakdown:. Line of showers late AM through mid afternoon, storms eastern areas today. Breaks then local showers off the lake from midnight/predawn Friday. Lake effect clouds and showers will be part of the forecast late this week into...
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Here’s what to expect after Thursday’s crazy storm event

It’ll be chilly as temperatures dive into the mid-40s. We could see some ice pellets (graupel) mixing in with the rain showers. A cool, damp day is expected on Friday with on and off lake effects showers, mainly early, along with temperatures that are well below normal. Lake effect rain...
ASHTABULA, OH

