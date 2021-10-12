Dodgers’ ‘impactful’ Albert Pujols makes another postseason run

It was not a storybook ending, but it was at least the beginning of one. As the Cardinals and Dodgers were stalemated at 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth, with a trip to the NLDS on the line, Dave Roberts looked down his bench and called upon … well, first it was Gavin Lux. But then when St. Louis made a pitching change and brought out T.J. McFarland, the 23-year-old in the batter’s box was replaced by a grizzled 41-year-old with an iconic stance. Albert Pujols would indeed have a shot to hit the walk-off home run that allowed the Dodgers to survive, against the team whose cap he’ll undoubtedly be wearing on his Hall of Fame plaque.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO