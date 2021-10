Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris made their preseason debuts in Philly, which obviously made this game quite different from Tuesday’s opener. Philly put up 71 points in the first half and cruised from there, much thanks to growing pain-esque live ball turnovers for easy transition threes. Since we touched on Scottie Barnes in depth after the first contest, let’s take a look at some players whose roles are yet to be determined.

