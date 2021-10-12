Bethesda’s Hottest Selling New Home Community is Selling Out Fast!
Magnificent Logan, facing some beautiful greenspace, just a hop to the clubhouse filled with amenities. Truly a most desirable community set in a serene oasis, nature abounds with waterfalls, walking bridges, luscious landscape in a secure 24 hour gated community. It’s the number one voted place in Bethesda for many reasons, including the European elements that stun with limestone and stucco exteriors, walls of glass for starters.www.washingtonian.com
Comments / 0