Holiday Shipping Deadlines Quickly Approaching

By Sidney Spencer
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStopping by your local UPS Store may not be as crowded now but closer to December the line will be out of the door, with people ready to ship off packages for the Christmas holiday. "The first 2 weeks of...

NBC Los Angeles

Save the Dates: FedEx, UPS and Postal Service Release Holiday Shipping Deadlines

The US postal service, FedEx and UPS have all released their deadlines for packages and holiday cards to arrive by December 25 and the theme is all the same: send them early. With supply chain issues already causing issues and complications for holiday shopping and the postal service intentionally delaying delivery times as part of a restructuring plan, the usual shipping rush may be more complex than usual.
99.9 KTDY

Walmart Reveals Black Friday Sale Items

Walmart just announced that they will be bringing back Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days.” This promotion will include three separate Black Friday events throughout the month of November. Each day that the sale is going on the store will highlight a different group of products.
ABC4

Walmart delivering more added conveniences for holiday shoppers

(ABC4) – Walmart announced three new delivery updates that are aimed at bringing added conveniences to customers this holiday season. The company announced in a press release on Thursday that they will be extending delivery hours until 10 p.m. which will allow customers to place orders up to 6 p.m. local time for the same […]
EatThis

Walmart Shoppers Are Raving About These 6 Fall Items

If this morning's news about the new snickerdoodle cupcake at Costco wasn't enough to get your next grocery list going, this roundup of goodies should do it. Walmart shoppers are sharing their weekend finds on social media, and there are some fierce new selections to be witnessed. "Alexa, add this to my shopping list…" (This new Snickers flavor? It's a must-know.)
Mashed

The Little Debbie Holiday Treat You Can Only Get At Walmart

While there is a lot to love about the holiday season, no doubt one of the best parts of years' end is all the delicious seasonal treats that are only available this time of year. From eggnog and fresh-baked cookies to Christmas cocktails and Starbucks' bevy of holiday drinks, just about every restaurant, store, and household can get in on the fun. And Walmart is certainly no exception. The superstore is probably already a central holiday stop for many people, who can pick up almost everything on their list, from holiday decorations and gifts for loved ones to specialty food, drinks and sweets, in one convenient location.
Best Life

Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This

We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.

