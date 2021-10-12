Holiday Shipping Deadlines Quickly Approaching

Stopping by your local UPS Store may not be as crowded now but closer to December the line will be out of the door, with people ready to ship off packages for the Christmas holiday. "The first 2 weeks of...
The US postal service, FedEx and UPS have all released their deadlines for packages and holiday cards to arrive by December 25 and the theme is all the same: send them early. With supply chain issues already causing issues and complications for holiday shopping and the postal service intentionally delaying delivery times as part of a restructuring plan, the usual shipping rush may be more complex than usual.
INDIANAPOLIS — Here's Allison Gormly's What's the Deal consumer headlines. Gas prices are at a seven year high. Just eight states are averaging a price under $3 a gallon according to AAA, and Indiana is not one of them. Our average right now is $3.25 a gallon. Package shipping deadlines...
Walmart just announced that they will be bringing back Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days.” This promotion will include three separate Black Friday events throughout the month of November. Each day that the sale is going on the store will highlight a different group of products.
(ABC4) – Walmart announced three new delivery updates that are aimed at bringing added conveniences to customers this holiday season. The company announced in a press release on Thursday that they will be extending delivery hours until 10 p.m. which will allow customers to place orders up to 6 p.m. local time for the same […]
When your closets can't hold any more things, when your kids have outgrown their stuff and when you want some extra cash to use to freshen up your wardrobe, there's a solution: Sell your clothes and...
New York (CNN) — Every year shoppers expect to find plenty of juicy deals when they start their end-of-year holiday gift buying. This year, those deep discounts could be harder to come by, and a stalled global supply chain is to blame. Retailers across the board are struggling with their...
If this morning's news about the new snickerdoodle cupcake at Costco wasn't enough to get your next grocery list going, this roundup of goodies should do it. Walmart shoppers are sharing their weekend finds on social media, and there are some fierce new selections to be witnessed. "Alexa, add this to my shopping list…" (This new Snickers flavor? It's a must-know.)
While there is a lot to love about the holiday season, no doubt one of the best parts of years' end is all the delicious seasonal treats that are only available this time of year. From eggnog and fresh-baked cookies to Christmas cocktails and Starbucks' bevy of holiday drinks, just about every restaurant, store, and household can get in on the fun. And Walmart is certainly no exception. The superstore is probably already a central holiday stop for many people, who can pick up almost everything on their list, from holiday decorations and gifts for loved ones to specialty food, drinks and sweets, in one convenient location.
We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.
Comments / 0