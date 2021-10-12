Raiders reeling after 2nd straight loss, Gruden resignation

It’s already been over a week since Jon Gruden resigned from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but apparently this story isn’t close to being over. The New York Times uncovered that Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails he sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league. He also used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Once all these disturbing emails came to light, he stepped down.
Two weeks ago, the New Orleans Saints brought in a handful of running backs for a workout. On Tuesday, the team officially added some depth to that position group. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Saints are signing former Pro Bowl running back Lamar Miller to their practice squad.
The Dallas Cowboys made a roster move on Wednesday to prepare space for the return of a key star player, following his reactivation by the NFL. Fullback Nick Ralston was released and signed to the Cowboys’ practice squad as tackle La’el Collins is set to return from his five-game suspension for violating the NFL’s drug testing policies.
There’s been a lot of mockery of Chris Broussard over the years, from his repeated “Sources” missteps to “the biggest f***ing fraud in the history of sports media” and “what does it say about you that the only news you made during the entire NBA free agent process was getting called out on your bullshit by a foreign sports anchor?” The latest came Tuesday on FS1’s First Things First (where Broussard has been a co-host since August, alongside Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes, and Jenna Wolfe) when Broussard cited an injury to Taylor Lewan for why the Buffalo Bills failed on a fourth-and-one running play Monday night; Lewan plays for the Tennessee Titans, the Bills’ opponent in that game. And this led to hilarious mockery from ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark on ESPN’s NFL Live Tuesday afternoon:
The 2021 NFL trade deadline is drawing near, which means it’s the perfect time for those Deshaun Watson trade rumors to pop back up. Each and every month it seems a new team is in the mix to trade for the Houston Texans quarterback. The Miami Dolphins have been the team most connected to Watson over those months.
With the Chicago Bears suffering a Week 6 loss to the Packers, the faith in Matt Nagy and Bill Lazor has been depleted after a pitiful offensive performance. The Bears’ offense has shown flashes all year but has yet to truly break out. After a dominant performance against the Lions, they have yet to put it together for a full 60 minutes.
The Most Valuable Player (MVP) award is usually given to the best player in football. There are a few things that go into selecting who wins the award such as the number of wins the team has and the numbers the individual has. Lamar Jackson should be in the MVP...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to make roster moves throughout Week 7. Per The Atheltic's Greg Auman, the Bucs have released offensive lineman Brad Seaton. The Bucs waived Seaton with an injury designation ahead of the final roster cutdown to 53 back in late August/early September. Seaton cleared waivers, which allowed him to rejoin the Bucs. Tampa Bay then placed Seaton on injured reserved, where he remained until recently.
Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre took a break from courting controversy to say something that we can all agree on: Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is special. In a recent interview on SiriusXM, Favre compared Henry to Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss. He feels that no matter how you try to defend Henry, the Titans halfback will still make plays – much like Moss did in his prime.
Zach Rice, one of the prized football recruits in the class of 2022, has made his college decision. During a live broadcast on CBS Sports HQ, Rice, ranked as the No. 9 player in his class and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation, announced that he was committing to North Carolina. Along with the Tar Heels, Alabama was on the list of 5 finalists that looked to gain the services of Rice, along with Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Virginia.
Denver Broncos star Von Miller went down with a gruesome-looking ankle injury and had to leave the game against the Browns. The Broncos found themselves in a 10-0 hole at halftime against the Browns but that wasn’t their only concern going into the break. With under a minute left in...
Perhaps, never before has Week 1 of an NFL season been as big of an aberration as it was this season. A record three teams that lost the opener have won every game since, while two others that won in Week 1 have lost the next five games.
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Veteran cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. was brought to Las Vegas to provide leadership to the Raiders’ young secondary. Through six games, he’s emerged as the star of a unit that desperately needed an upgrade.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Myles Dread understands his final season at Penn State could be considered a rebuilding year. He also believes the Nittany Lions can build something special on the fly. The senior guard is one of a few familiar faces back for an older team looking to...
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — While winning mostly eluded Matthew Stafford during his 12 seasons with Lions, the quarterback still has positive feelings about his time in Detroit, even after his career was rejuvenated by a trade to the Los Angeles Rams. Going into his first game against the franchise...
CLEVELAND (AP) — Broncos star linebacker Von Miller suffered a lower leg injury in the first half Thursday night against the Browns and was kept out for the remainder of the game. One of the NFL's top defensive players, Miller banged his leg into teammate Dre'Mont Jones as he was...
DETROIT (AP) — Zach LaVine can still score in bunches when needed. LaVine scored 15 of his 34 points in the third quarter to spark sluggish Chicago, leading the Bulls to a 94-88 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams.
Comments / 0