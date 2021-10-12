CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

GoJackets Podcast - Win over Duke football and BIG Volleybees win

By Rod Mackenzie
247Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia Tech heads into the bye week with a much needed win over Duke to finish the first half of the season at 3-3. We took a...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Gus Malzahn Sends Clear Message About The LSU Job

LSU will need a new head coach at season’s end, and believe it or not Gus Malzahn’s name has been thrown around as a possibility. The LSU Tigers will part ways with Ed Orgeron at the end of the season. The decision comes just two years after Orgeron helped guide the program to a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Archie Manning Says Grandson Arch Manning “Really Likes” 1 CFB Coach

The Manning family is known for producing great quarterbacks and the next one will be entering the college football world in no time. Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli, is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He’s not only the top quarterback prospect in his class, but one of the top prospects in recent years.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
DawgsDaily

Luther Burden Makes his College Decision

One of the top receivers left on the board for Georgia Luther Burden has made his college decision. The East St. Louis, Illinois product ranks as the number two receiver in the class by 247Sports' player composite rankings, making Burden the sixth-best player overall in the country. The five-star came...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Five-star OL Zach Rice, No. 9 player in 2022 class, makes his college decision

Zach Rice, one of the prized football recruits in the class of 2022, has made his college decision. During a live broadcast on CBS Sports HQ, Rice, ranked as the No. 9 player in his class and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the nation, announced that he was committing to North Carolina. Along with the Tar Heels, Alabama was on the list of 5 finalists that looked to gain the services of Rice, along with Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Virginia.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Football#On The Road#In The Spotlight#Volleyball#Gojackets Podcast Win#Acc
Sporting News

The day Chuck Hughes died: Remembering the only NFL player to die in a game

The pass, on third and 1, sails incomplete as the clock ticks down in the fourth quarter. He had lined up on the right side of the formation as the Lions, trailing 28-23, try to mount a comeback against the rival Bears. He races downfield on a post pattern, but Greg Landry’s pass, intended for tight end Charlie Sanders, sails incomplete.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Introducing three potential replacement head coaches

With the Chicago Bears suffering a Week 6 loss to the Packers, the faith in Matt Nagy and Bill Lazor has been depleted after a pitiful offensive performance. The Bears’ offense has shown flashes all year but has yet to truly break out. After a dominant performance against the Lions, they have yet to put it together for a full 60 minutes.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
Chronicle

Beats' picks: Will Duke football or Georgia Tech win this battle of the Coastal?

Every football game, our beat writers Cam Polo, Jake Piazza, Max Rego, Alex Jackson, Micah Hurewitz and Jonathan Levitan will be here to give you their picks for Duke's upcoming matchup, and we'll keep track of their prediction records every week. Duke hosts 4.5-point favorite Georgia Tech in a Coastal matchup that could heavily play into who gets a spot in the ACC championship game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Chronicle

Five things to know before Duke football goes after a rebound-win versus Georgia Tech

In arguably its toughest matchup of the season, Duke had its nifty three-game win streak snapped at the hands of North Carolina. This was by no means a pretty game for the Blue Devils, as the 38-7 loss was a new season-high in points allowed and a season-low in points scored. But no time to look in the past—the next foe rolls into Durham Saturday in the form of Georgia Tech.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Matson’s 100th Goal Powers UNC Field Hockey To Win Over Duke

What better way to celebrate a career milestone than a win over your arch rival?. It’s hard to imagine a better night for UNC field hockey superstar Erin Matson, who collected a hat trick Friday to help the No. 9 Tar Heels to a 4-1 win over No. 22 Duke. Matson’s third goal of the night, and Carolina’s fourth, marked the 100th in the career of one of the most decorated athletes to ever step foot in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels would hold their lead for good and take their eighth victory of the season, and second in conference play.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Johnson City Press

Hampton runs to big win over Unaka

Hampton took care of business Thursday night. The Bulldogs rolled to a 51-14 nonconference football victory over Unaka at J.C. Campbell Stadium. The game was called with 7:42 remaining to lightning. With the win, Hampton improved to 7-1 overall while the Rangers fell to 6-3. HAMPTON OWNS THE FIRST. On...
HAMPTON, TN
WRAL News

Brownlow's GIFs: Mack Brown tries for first-ever win over FSU, plus Duke needs a bounce-back

I've taken a lot of grief this week for suggesting that North Carolina won't have the easiest time beating Florida State on Saturday. And I get it. We've all seen Florida State this year. And we know what North Carolina was supposed to be, and even what it is at home compared to on the road. But ... I mean ... they also should have beaten them last year in Tallahassee! And I have had some fun with the statistic that Mack Brown has yet to beat his alma mater, to be fair to Mack, he's really only faced them on a (relatively) even playing field just once (back in 1997) and in almost all other games, FSU was beating ... well, everyone. Also, UNC has more wins against FSU in its history on the road than at home, which is weird on several levels.
FLORIDA STATE
chatsports.com

Pacers Podcast: Recapping the preseason win over the Cavs

In this episode, Mark and Caitlin look back at the preseason win over the Cavs and share their takeaways from both ends of the floor, including extended thoughts on some of the improvements from the team, as well as a few individual players, on defense. Also, they talk about Caitlin’s recent article discussing the logic behind positioning Domantas Sabonis in the corner, and Mark’s thoughts on Goga Bitadze’s place outside the rotation.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy