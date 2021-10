Semiconductor giant Intel Corp. saw its stock dive in after-hours trading today after its third-quarter sales fell short of Wall Street’s targets. The company blamed component shortages that hampered its all-important personal computer business. Intel also warned investors its gross margin and free cash flow is likely to decline to a lower level over the next two to three years on account of the billions of dollars it plans to invest in new chip factories and research and development.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO