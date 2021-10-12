Opinion: Getting rid of Jon Gruden was easy. How will NFL root out other bigots?

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter is now ensnared in the email controversy involving Jon Gruden: Most of Gruden's offensive emails were sent to then-Washington Redskins general manager Bruce Allen that were uncovered as part of an investigation into the team's toxic workplace culture According to the Los Angeles Times, the investigation unearthed an email Schefter sent Allen in 2011 asking him to read and weigh in on an unpublished story -- a journalistic no-no. “Please let me know if you see anything that should be added, changed, tweaked,” Schefter wrote Allen. “Thanks, Mr. Editor, for that and the trust. Plan to file this to espn about 6 am ….” ESPN released the following statement in response to the correspondence: “Without sharing all the specifics of the reporter’s process for a story from 10 years ago during the NFL lockout, we believe that nothing is more important to Adam and ESPN than providing fans the most accurate, fair and complete story.”

