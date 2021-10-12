CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Getting rid of Jon Gruden was easy. How will NFL root out other bigots?

Las Cruces Sun-News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Gruden was right when he said Sunday that he doesn’t have an “ounce of racism” in him. It was more like a metric ton. Along with misogyny, homophobia and every other brand of bigotry. Getting rid of Gruden – if you believe he “resigned,” I’ve got a bridge...

The Spun

Jon Gruden Had Brutally Honest Admission On Colin Kaepernick

Jon Gruden is no longer an NFL head coach, as he resigned from his position with the Las Vegas Raiders following his email scandal. The veteran NFL head coach made racist and homophobic comments, among others, in emails that were uncovered as part of the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.
NFL
wglt.org

With Jon Gruden gone, cheerleaders and players want the NFL to release more data

Jon Gruden's exit as an NFL coach is prompting calls for the league to release more information from the investigation that unearthed years' worth of misogynistic, homophobic and racist emails. Some of the loudest calls are coming from former cheerleaders and other employees whose mistreatment by the Washington Football Team...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Jon Gruden News

On Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the team removed Jon Gruden from the organization’s Ring of Honor. The move comes a day after Gruden resigned from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. He stepped down after a string of misogynistic and derogatory emails came to light during the NFL’s investigation in the Washington Football Team.
NFL
FanSided

Randy Moss mocked by internet personality over Jon Gruden comments

This past weekend, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss had an emotional reaction to the news surrounding former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Throughout his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings and during the rest of his NFL career, Randy Moss was always been someone who wore his heart on his sleeve. To this day, if Moss has something on his mind, he’s never afraid to reveal his thoughts to the public.
NFL
InsideHook

Why Did the NFL Want Jon Gruden Out?

Hours after emails containing racist, homophobic, misogynistic and otherwise offensive content that he sent before being hired as the coach of the Raiders in 2018 were revealed by The New York Times on Monday, Jon Gruden resigned from his post, leaving more than six years and $60 million left on the contract.
NFL
theundefeated.com

Gruden is gone, now the NFL should get rid of those who enabled him

In a stunning turn of events that unfolded on Monday, Gruden was forced to resign as Las Vegas Raiders coach in the face of an avalanche of racist, anti-gay and misogynist emails first disclosed by The New York Times. So, Gruden, who was in the fourth year of a $100...
NFL
KGO

Jon Gruden built a bad Raiders roster: Why his tenure was a disaster, what other NFL teams could ...

As you've surely heard by now, the Las Vegas Raiders and Jon Gruden parted ways on Monday. It goes without saying that the emails uncovered as part of the NFL's investigation into Daniel Snyder and the Washington Football Team were abhorrent and unbecoming of a leader. My colleagues have addressed Gruden's resignation, and what's now left in the wake of his absence is a suddenly rudderless Raiders organization.
NFL
PennLive.com

Jon Gruden out as coach of NFL’s Raiders over offensive emails

Embattled Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden resigned Monday following recent articles in two major national newspapers detailing the use of racist, homophobic and misogynistic terms in emails, NFL.com reported Monday night. Gruden was five games into the fourth season of a 10-year contract with the franchise, for which he...
NFL
chatsports.com

Ex-Raiders coach Jon Gruden loses spot in Buccaneers Ring of Honor over bigoted emails

Former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden continues to face fallout in the wake of sexist, homophobic and racist emails becoming public through an NFL investigation. The latest news comes from Tampa Bay, where the Buccaneers will remove the former head coach from the stadium’s Ring of Honor, where he was inducted in 2017. Gruden was the Buccaneers head coach from 2002-08 after being traded by the Oakland Raiders.
NFL
Primetimer

ESPN doesn't seem to care that Jon Gruden's bigoted emails were sent when he was the network's highest-paid on-air talent

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter is now ensnared in the email controversy involving Jon Gruden: Most of Gruden's offensive emails were sent to then-Washington Redskins general manager Bruce Allen that were uncovered as part of an investigation into the team's toxic workplace culture According to the Los Angeles Times, the investigation unearthed an email Schefter sent Allen in 2011 asking him to read and weigh in on an unpublished story -- a journalistic no-no. “Please let me know if you see anything that should be added, changed, tweaked,” Schefter wrote Allen. “Thanks, Mr. Editor, for that and the trust. Plan to file this to espn about 6 am ….” ESPN released the following statement in response to the correspondence: “Without sharing all the specifics of the reporter’s process for a story from 10 years ago during the NFL lockout, we believe that nothing is more important to Adam and ESPN than providing fans the most accurate, fair and complete story.”
NFL
thecomeback.com

Keyshawn Johnson shares strong opinion on Jon Gruden

Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night following the release of emails that includes racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language. Afterward, some people were shocked to see the sentiments laid out in black and white like that. However, one person who doesn’t appear to have been shocked by the revelation was Keyshawn Johnson.
NFL
The Spun

Madden NFL 22 Announces Decision On Jon Gruden

Jon Gruden is no longer “in the game,” according to EA Sports. One day after being removed from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ “Ring of Honor,” Gruden has been taken out of Madden NFL 22. The company made the announcement in a statement released on Twitter. “EA Sports is committed to...
NFL
foxsports640.com

Jon Gruden to Be Removed from ‘Madden NFL 22’

Jon Gruden is no longer in Madden NFL 22. EA Sports made the announcement today in a statement on Twitter. It read, “EA Sports is committed to taking action in maintaining a culture of inclusion and equity. Due to the circumstances of Jon Gruden’s resignation, we are taking steps to remove him from Madden NFL 22. We will replace him with a generic likeness via a title update in the coming weeks.”
NFL

