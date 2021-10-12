Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach after reports of derogatory language in emails

As racism's incestuous relationship with the NFL rears its ugly head once again, the wife of NFL player Isaac Rochell shared racist social media messages responding to her interracial marriage to Isaac Rochell, a Black man.
On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League for two-plus seasons, but they’re struggling in 2021. Kansas City is now 2-3 on the season following Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the...
The talk surrounding the Chicago Bears is how little head coach Matt Nagy trusts rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Fields might have offered his own criticism of Nagy after the team’s win in Week 4. One thing we knew about Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was his ability to bounce...
Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
Deshaun Watson may not play in the NFL at all this season. Just because he’s likely to be sidelined indefinitely as multiple probes into allegations of sexual misconduct against him continue, though, doesn’t mean he won’t be traded from the Houston Texans. FOX’s Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that Houston...
Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins suffered yet another loss, this time to thee Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Miami has struggled without second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, going 0-3 since he was injured in Week 2. However, there is some good news regarding the former No. 5 overall pick. On Monday, head...
Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
A retired NFL quarterback is reportedly being “closely monitored” by teams across the league heading into the fourth week of the regular season. Josh McCown, 40, last played in the National Football League in 2020. He spent time with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2020. The...
The assessment of a quarterback who is a former first-round draft pick is always an interesting discussion. There are going to be those who say they need more time or more pieces around them, and there will be those who give up after a few games. In the case of...
In a surprise move, the Bucs have released wide receiver/return specialist Jaydon Mickens. Mickens was released to make room for offensive lineman John Molchon, who has come off the Reserve/Injured list. Rookie Jaelon Darden, the team’s fourth-round draft pick, will replace Mickens as the Bucs’ primary kick and punt returner.
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are in a real fight against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field today. But in the middle of the intense showdown, there was a fun moment between Rodgers and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. In the middle of the second quarter, Rodgers forced...
While the second-year quarterback got good news when initial x-rays were negative, word came down on Wednesday that Tua’s ribs were indeed fractured after further testing. That means Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and...
A second video surfaced Monday that appears to show Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer touching a woman's backside in a restaurant bar. The video appears to be from the same event in Columbus, Ohio, where a video surfaced Saturday on Twitter that showed Meyer sitting in a chair while a woman who is not his wife was seen dancing up to him.
Former NFL star quarterback turned analyst Terry Bradshaw reportedly made quite the comment on Sunday afternoon. Sam Darnold and the Panthers are off to a very good start this season. Carolina is 3-0, led by the former New York Jets quarterback. Darnold has finally looked like the player the Jets thought they were drafting out of USC.
Jon Gruden's exit as an NFL coach is prompting calls for the league to release more information from the investigation that unearthed years' worth of misogynistic, homophobic and racist emails. Some of the loudest calls are coming from former cheerleaders and other employees whose mistreatment by the Washington Football Team...
