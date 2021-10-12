CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Pixel 6 leaks continue with battery and bezels details

By JC Torres
SlashGear
SlashGear
 10 days ago

In about a week’s time, Google will finally show its hand with the debut of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Although not as terrible as the Pixel 3 leaks, there is almost no end to the flow of unofficial information about Google’s 2021 phones. Fortunately for the Android maker, most of those details have been in the Pixel 6’s favor. The latest puts the focus on the two phones’ batteries and, again thankfully, they’re good news for prospective buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oome7_0cOOelQ200

Flagship phones with anything less than a 4,500 mAh battery these days are almost unacceptable, especially given all the power that these phones have. That’s why Samsung got a lot of flak for the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s battery downgrade and will probably be chewed out over the Galaxy S22 batteries next year. Fortunately, Google isn’t following in that company’s footsteps.

Android Central’s Alex Dobie reveals a few images that add to the already positive picture of the Pixel 6 siblings. Those images confirm the typical battery capacities for the phones to be 4,614 mAh and 5,003 mAh for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, respectively. Considering the Pixel 5 only has a 4,080 mAh pack, that’s a rather significant improvement even for the base model.

The images also hint at how thick or thin the bezels of the phones would be, which don’t actually look that bad. As one comment pointed out, however, it almost seems like the Pixel 6 Pro’s bezels are a tad thicker. The two use very different display panels, though, so that might not be much of a surprise.

Tech journalist Nils Ahrensmeier also presents confirmation of the Exynos 5123 5G modem used in the Pixel 6 Pro. This would mark the return of a Samsung modem in the US after a long absence and could put Qualcomm on notice, depending on how well its 5G modem performs in the country.

Pixel 6 leaks continue with battery and bezels details is written by JC Torres and originally posted on SlashGear .

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Pixel Stand 2nd Gen leak leaves no stone unturned

The Pixel 6 is just a week or so away, but it might not be the only new Pixel-branded device that’s coming on the 19th. It has been three years since Google added wireless charging to the Pixel phone line, and it has been just as long since it launched its first wireless charging stand. In the spirit of making everything new, Google is set to launch a new Pixel Stand, one that not only bumps up the charging speed but also throws in a few new features for owners of Pixel products.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Pixel 6 vs 6 Pro: Hands-on with 7 key differences

The Google Pixel 6 Pro and the Google Pixel 6 represent Google’s best attempt to make a unique pair of Android smartphones. They epitomize the way the newest version of Android should be presented and can best be shown on top-tier hardware. But why two phones? Why not just one masterpiece? Today we’re taking a peek at the details – deciding which of the two you should probably choose if you’re looking for the best phone – or the phone that’s best in value.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Pixel 6 pre-release store crash and the all-important 5G tidbit

Google released the Pixel 6 on pre-order today, and with it, some rapid confusion. If you were looking to purchase the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro from the Google Store or through Google Fi, here, on pre-release day, you were out of luck – both stores crashed. If you were attempting to buy an mmWave-UW-capable Pixel 6 off-contract, you were in for another surprise.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Bezel#Android#Alexdobie#Modem
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Fake Android security update installs FluBot malware on devices

Another month and another headache for Android users as the tarnished banking Trojan “FluBot” again makes an appearance. This time around it is tricking the users into downloading a phony security update that’s actually disguised as malware itself. Ironically, this download will not heal your device in any way, in fact, it will bring more trouble to the Android ecosystem. If you fall for this trick and click on the message, it will install the FluBot malware, which was earlier disguised as a text message.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best true wireless headphones in 2021: Which earbuds to buy

True wireless headphones are now commonplace. Gone are the days when there were only two or three options on the market. These days, there are hundreds. That, of course, can make it hard to find the best true wireless headphones for your needs. That’s why we’ve put together this guide. There are a number of things to consider before buying a pair of true wireless headphones. If you’re in Apple’s ecosystem, then a pair of AirPods or AirPods Pro might be better for you. If not, it’s worth ignoring AirPods altogether. You’ll also want to think about battery life, whether you want...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

iPhone 13 production issues could lead to delayed delivery times

Don't Miss: Today’s best deals include all-time low prices on iPhones, laptops, robot vacuums, kitchen appliances, and more! It’s been less than a week since Apple launched the iPhone 13, but the company is already struggling to meet demand. According to a new report from Nikkei Asia, COVID cases in Vietnam are limiting the capacity of manufacturers. As a result, iPhone 13 delivery times are slipping. For the first time, Apple brought sensor-shift stabilization to every new model of its iPhone lineup. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max all feature sensor-shift optical image stabilization....
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
mobilesyrup.com

Pixel 6’s leaked 23W wireless charging stand appears in photos

New Pixel 6 lineup leaks from credible leaker Evan Blass might confirm what Android Police‘s Max Weinbach reported a few weeks ago. The new Pixel devices will reportedly support 23W wireless charging. Blass, who obtained a bunch of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro marketing images, including a handful that...
CELL PHONES
mobilesyrup.com

Sketchy leak claims Pixel Fold and Pixel Watch will launch alongside Pixel 6

First off, while the leak below likely isn’t accurate, it’s still a notable rumour currently circulating around Twitter. With this in mind, I think it’s important MobileSyrup still covers it. Rumours first shared by AI (@AppleLE257) on Twitter indicate that Google’s fall Pixel 6 series event will also include the...
CELL PHONES
gamepolar.com

A Huge Leak Simply Confirmed Every thing Concerning the Google Pixel 6

The Google Pixel 6 sequence goes official on October nineteenth, later this month, and Google has already shared the main points with us. You’ll assume that this may cease the leaks from popping out, however that isn’t the case, as the newest leak reveals kind of every little thing we wish to know in regards to the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Professional.
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

Google Pixel 6 Leak Reveals Display, Camera Setup, Power Specs

Not too long after the release of the much ballyhooed iPhone 13 comes the unveiling of yet another anticipated smartphone, the Google Pixel 6. New leaks revealed that the tech giant's flagship Android device is more than what people expected. These leaks' source? They are actually retailers who may have...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Carphone Warehouse leaks Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in full detail

We can’t really say we’re surprised at this point – the Pixel 6 duo leaked yet again. This time it was Carphone Warehouse that jumped the gun as the retailer published the pages for both models. They have been taken down now, but not before Evan Blass spotted them. Here is everything you may want to know about the upcoming Google phones before their October 19 announcement.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

More Google Pixel 6 series details, images leaked yet again

The new Pixel 6 smartphones will be unveiled in about a week. Google has confirmed the date. The Pixel 6 Fall Launch will happen on October 19. Several leaks have already revealed different details. We probably know much information but we have yet to receive confirmation. That will happen when Google makes the official announcement. Carphone Warehouse posted interesting details over the weekend but the page has since been removed. But thanks to eagle-eyed sources who got screenshots and revealed what they know.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

More Google Pixel 6 phone, Pixel Stand images leaked

Another day, new images and information about the upcoming Pixel 6 series are released. Google will make the official launch of the new Pixel phones on October 19. That is less than two weeks from today which means we can confirm everything we know about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro soon. Master leakster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared several images not only of the Pixel phone but also of the second-generation Pixel Stand. These photos are closer to the final design as they appear to be legit.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Google's Pixel Stand leaks in full, including pricing

If you've been paying attention you know that this year's Pixel 6 lineup will get a new Pixel Stand too. Some renders of the alleged wireless charger were shared online last week but now a new image comes to confirm the design and add a little bit more info about it.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google Pixel 6 pricing in Germany leaked

In less than a month, Google will officially reveal the new Pixel 6 series. The standard Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are almost ready. A Pixel Fall Launch has been set so there’s no more guessing game. Well, we can expect more details will surface until the official product announcement. The closest we have so far were the sample photos and videos taken using the Pixel 6 Pro that tell us camera performance has improved significantly.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $799.99 Buy Now There are a...
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

SlashGear

30K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy