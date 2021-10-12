In about a week’s time, Google will finally show its hand with the debut of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Although not as terrible as the Pixel 3 leaks, there is almost no end to the flow of unofficial information about Google’s 2021 phones. Fortunately for the Android maker, most of those details have been in the Pixel 6’s favor. The latest puts the focus on the two phones’ batteries and, again thankfully, they’re good news for prospective buyers.

Flagship phones with anything less than a 4,500 mAh battery these days are almost unacceptable, especially given all the power that these phones have. That’s why Samsung got a lot of flak for the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s battery downgrade and will probably be chewed out over the Galaxy S22 batteries next year. Fortunately, Google isn’t following in that company’s footsteps.

Android Central’s Alex Dobie reveals a few images that add to the already positive picture of the Pixel 6 siblings. Those images confirm the typical battery capacities for the phones to be 4,614 mAh and 5,003 mAh for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, respectively. Considering the Pixel 5 only has a 4,080 mAh pack, that’s a rather significant improvement even for the base model.

The images also hint at how thick or thin the bezels of the phones would be, which don’t actually look that bad. As one comment pointed out, however, it almost seems like the Pixel 6 Pro’s bezels are a tad thicker. The two use very different display panels, though, so that might not be much of a surprise.

Tech journalist Nils Ahrensmeier also presents confirmation of the Exynos 5123 5G modem used in the Pixel 6 Pro. This would mark the return of a Samsung modem in the US after a long absence and could put Qualcomm on notice, depending on how well its 5G modem performs in the country.

Pixel 6 leaks continue with battery and bezels details is written by JC Torres and originally posted on SlashGear .