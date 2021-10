Max Scherzer looked more like his usual self but the Los Angeles Dodgers couldn't get the bats going, resulting in a 1-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. After struggling over his final two starts of the regular season and not being at his sharpest in the Wild Card Game, Scherzer largely was able to keep the Giants lineup in check, allowing only one run on three hits across seven strong innings.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO