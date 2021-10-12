CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statement from Jon Gruden

tigernet.com
 10 days ago

"I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone." – Jon Gruden. All-TigerNet [10873]....

www.tigernet.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden’s “Truth” Comment

It’s already been over a week since Jon Gruden resigned from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but apparently this story isn’t close to being over. The New York Times uncovered that Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails he sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league. He also used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Once all these disturbing emails came to light, he stepped down.
NFL
wglt.org

With Jon Gruden gone, cheerleaders and players want the NFL to release more data

Jon Gruden's exit as an NFL coach is prompting calls for the league to release more information from the investigation that unearthed years' worth of misogynistic, homophobic and racist emails. Some of the loudest calls are coming from former cheerleaders and other employees whose mistreatment by the Washington Football Team...
NFL
Click2Houston.com

Reported racist comment from Jon Gruden draws NFL rebuke

A report that Jon Gruden used a racist comment about NFL Players Association leader DeMaurice Smith in an email 10 years ago drew a strong and quick rebuke Friday from the NFL. A Wall Street Journal story noted that Gruden, then working for ESPN and now coach of the Las...
NFL
Yardbarker

Emails of Jon Gruden were leaked from investigation into Dan Snyder and WFT

Gruden’s resignation comes three days after a Wall Street Journal report revealed emails from Gruden making racially-insensitive comments towards NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith. On Monday, The New York Times published an article revealing more troubling emails from Gruden. The emails were sent to then-Washington Football Team president...
NFL
NFL

Move The Sticks: Reaction to Jon Gruden resigning & takeaways from Colts-Ravens

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by reacting to the news of Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigning. After that, the duo give their takeaways from the Ravens' win over the Colts on Monday Night Football. To wrap up the show, the pair discuss Texas A&M upsetting Alabama this past weekend.
NFL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Jon Gruden resigns from Raiders after email controversy

Jon Gruden has resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before joining the franchise contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments. In a statement released Monday night, Gruden said, “I have resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”
NFL
TODAY.com

NFL grapples with fallout from Jon Gruden emails

After Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders due to leaked emails filled with racist, homophobic and misogynistic language, some in the NFL are now asking whether the problem is more widespread. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for TODAY from Los Angeles.Oct. 13, 2021.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jon Gruden removed from Buccaneers' Ring of Honor amid email scandal

In the wake of the email scandal with Jon Gruden, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have spoken out about their former Super Bowl winning coach. The team made a public statement addressing the scandal on Tuesday, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter:. The team stated that they will recognize his success during his...
NFL
Yardbarker

Jon Gruden Scandal - Reaction from Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

The Monday night story that has Jon Gruden resigning in disgrace from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders is one that resonates around the NFL and will earn reaction around the NFL. Which means Jerry Jones is going to react. “I know everybody you’ve been...
NFL
Audacy

Jon Gruden apologizes after racist e-mail from 2011 emerges

Update: 6:16 p.m. ET -- The Raiders have issued a statement. Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was forced to respond Friday after a racist e-mail that he sent in 2011 emerged. Andrew Beaton of The Wall Street Journal obtained an e-mail that Gruden sent to Bruce Allen --...
NFL
numberfire.com

Raiders' Jon Gruden intending to step down from head coach position

Las Vegas Raiders head coach has reportedly informed his staff that he intends to step down from his position with the team, per the NFL's Tom Pelissero. Gruden reportedly plans to step down after the New York Times' bombshell report on his racist, homophobic, transphobic, and sexist emails. Per the Times, Gruden repeatedly used slurs to disparage league figures and others he disagreed with, while perpetuating the "old boys club" tropes that the NFL has attempted to move away from in recent years. Gruden offered a half-hearted apology when the first racist email leaked on Friday afternoon, but was obviously not expecting his numerous other emails to see the light of day.
NFL
dynastyleaguefootball.com

The Dynasty Aftermath: What We Can Learn From Jon Gruden

Welcome to DLF’s Dynasty Aftermath. This staple article is our longest running signature piece as we have a little fun after a tough week at the Dynasty League Football office. You’ll find this article will review the week’s happenings in a variety of ways and help set you up for the coming weeks as we spin around the league in the way we know best.
NFL
NFL

