The Nation’s Financial Health is Slowly Improving. Overall financial health improved over the last year, with 34 per cent of people in America now considered financially healthy, a two percentage-point increase from 2020 and the highest level over the report’s four-year existence. Government relief programs and changes in consumer spending were particularly effective at both reaching vulnerable populations and at reducing their hardship, yet a full two-thirds of Americans, or 187 million people, are still not financially healthy — whether considered Financially Coping (52 per cent) or Financially Vulnerable (14 per cent). Clear racial inequities remain, as 39 per cent of White individuals are considered Financially Healthy, while only 21 per cent of Black and 24 per cent of Latinx individuals are.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO