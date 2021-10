Previously, users of Currencycloud Direct, a white label solution, had to leave the app to make a top-up payment into their account from their chosen bank. By partnering with Plaid, users will no longer need to leave the platform thus streamlining the process. By embedding Plaid’s Payment Initiation Services (PIS) into Currencycloud’s platform customers will be able to pull money directly into their account from any bank. Following the integration into Currencycloud Direct, the solution will be available across the entire Currencycloud platform.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO