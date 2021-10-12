CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

The Germantown Inn Is A Darling Bed And Breakfast Just A Few Steps From Downtown Nashville

By Meghan Kraft
Only In Tennessee
Only In Tennessee
 9 days ago

There are plenty of places to stay in Nashville, Tennessee, but if you’re looking for a personalized and truly intimate experience we’d recommend the Germantown Inn. You can find it tucked away just outside of the city’s downtown Loop, and it remains one of the best places to stay if you’d prefer a low-key, locally-honed stay as opposed to an overnight in a big box hotel. Learn more about Germantown Inn below, and let us know if you’ve been yourself!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03C9QS_0cOOJsbE00
Germantown Inn - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34BZrk_0cOOJsbE00
Germantown Inn - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5T14_0cOOJsbE00
Germantown Inn - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZaM8_0cOOJsbE00
Germantown Inn - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdoUv_0cOOJsbE00
Germantown Inn - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29rWHx_0cOOJsbE00
Germantown Inn - Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m3IOp_0cOOJsbE00
Germantown Inn - Facebook

You can find out more about a stay at Germantown Inn either on its official website or Facebook page.

If you’re looking for more fun in Nashville, this spooky fall day trip should definitely be on your radar!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Only In Tennessee

Pig Out On The Epic Barbecue Platters At Noble’s Kitchen And Beer Hall In Nashville

A good platter of BBQ is a sign of a solid trip to Tennessee, and here in Nashville, it’s at Noble’s Kitchen & Beer Hall that you’ll find one of the best meals in the city. The restaurant is still fairly new, and its location on the east side of the city means that this airy dining spot has a few competitors in the vicinity, but we have a feeling that a single meal is going to have you hooked. Don’t miss the full bar menu, and snag a beer if you can. BBQ and beer, is there anything better?
NASHVILLE, TN
Only In Tennessee

Celebrate The 1980’s At The Fountain City Social, An 80’s-Themed Bar In East Tennessee

The 1980s may be in the past, but there’s really nothing quite like a step back in time on date night to spice things up. Fountain City Social just opened in Knoxville, Tennessee, and although this ’80s themed bar is still fairly new, the quality is top-notch and the experience is one you can’t replicate. If you’re looking for a fun night out and about in the city, we’ve found exactly where you need to be…
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Tennessee

The Mouth-Watering Tacos From Ladybird Taco In Tennessee Are Worthy Of A Pilgrimage

Finding a taco in any city isn’t too difficult, but finding an incredible taco you can’t stop talking about? Now that’s a little bit harder — unless you’re in Nashville, Tennessee, of course. Ladybird Taco serves up breakfast and lunch tacos in the heart of Music City and it has quickly become known as one of the best spots for a Mexican-inspired indulgence in Tennessee! We decided to take a look for ourselves and were completely gobsmacked when we realized the rumors were true. Looking for a tasty Tennesee taco? This is where you’ll find it.
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Tennessee

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In Tennessee

The beauty of the autumn season truly goes unmatched here in the great state of Tennesse, making fall the perfect time to visit. If you find yourself on the eastern side of the state, of course, there’s one small mountain town that’s well-worth the trek: Tellico Plains. Known for its easy access to the Cherohala Skyway and Cherokee National Forest, this tiny town has a deep history and a natural beauty that may be the most astounding in the state. Learn more about this lovely Tennessee town, and get ready to plan your own trip to the mountains.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
City
Germantown, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Only In Tennessee

At The Dixie Cafe In Rural Tennessee, You’ll Find Live Music, Friendly Faces, And True Southern Food

An evening of good food and good music is one of life’s simplest pleasures, and here in Tennessee, the experience is offered in spades. Sure, you’ll find honkytonks and hot spots in the largest cities in the state, but there’s something about a rural experience that just sticks with you. Dixie Cafe is located in Byrdstown, Tennessee, a small town that’s located right on the Kentucky state line. You may not have heard of this sweet place before, but it packs a punch you’ll never forget.
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Tennessee

Frozen Head State Park Is The Perfect Place To Go For A Hike On A Chilly Tennessee Day

Tennessee is a state for history lovers and adventurers; it’s where you should visit if you love the Great Outdoors and the stories that shape the world today. Frozen Head State Park is located in the heart of the Volunteer State, and it’s become not only a popular place to ooh and ahh over the […] The post Frozen Head State Park Is The Perfect Place To Go For A Hike On A Chilly Tennessee Day appeared first on Only In Your State.
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Tennessee

Built In The 1700’s, Historic Rock Castle Is The Oldest House In Middle Tennessee

If you ever find yourself itching for a bit of adventure, you only have to drive a short way outside of Nashville to find it. Along the Cumberland River, in the sleepy suburb of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Historic Rock Castle sits strong and proud in a quiet neighborhood of lush lawns and waving neighbors. The frontier home has long captured the imagination of locals, and it’s here outside of Music City that you can experience the oldest house in Middle Tennessee for yourself.
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Tennessee

Enjoy A Date Night At The 1799 Kitchen, A Restaurant That Celebrates Local History Near Nashville

Just south of Nashville’s hustle and bustle you’ll find the quiet town of Franklin, Tennessee, once an upscale suburb that has exploded into the public eye in the last decade. Known for its darling downtown, historic ties to deep Civil War history, and the scads of country music stars that make their home in Williamson […] The post Enjoy A Date Night At The 1799 Kitchen, A Restaurant That Celebrates Local History Near Nashville appeared first on Only In Your State.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bed And Breakfast#Darling#Loop
Only In Tennessee

Celebrate Fall With A Truly Nashville Tradition At Cheekwood Estate And Gardens

A fun day out in the crisp weather of Nashville, Tennessee, during the autumn season is most definitely called for no matter your age! Whether you’re leading little ones around the playground or seeking a respite from the drudgery of pre-holiday workdays, the autumn events hosted at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens are truly some of the best. Every year you can gather with those you love to celebrate the beauty of the fall season, and from late September to late October, you can indulge in all the fall time festivities for yourself.
NASHVILLE, TN
Only In Tennessee

Enjoy Great Burgers With Unbeatable Views At Top Of The Rock Brewery In Tennessee

A great meal with a view just might be one of life’s most simple pleasures, and here in Tennessee, you’ll find a handful of eateries that claim a killer menu as well as an incredible view. If you ever find yourself in Jasper, Tennessee, then THE spot to stop is going to be the Top […] The post Enjoy Great Burgers With Unbeatable Views At Top Of The Rock Brewery In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Tennessee

Sip Local Wines With Breathtaking Views Of The Tennessee River At Lookout Winery In Tennessee

A day out in Tennessee usually includes spending time in the beauty of the state’s natural elements, but if you’re looking for an afternoon spent sipping on vino instead, then there’s no better place than Lookout Winery. You’d never know that the peaceful, stunningly located getaway can be found just outside of the hustle and bustle of Chattanooga. Learn more about Lookout Winery below, and plan your own trip as soon as you can. This is one dreamy spot you won’t want to skip out on!
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Tennessee

Take Your Tastebuds On A Trip With The Best Breakfast Sandwiches In Tennessee At Proper Bagel

There’s nothing like starting the day with an indulgent breakfast sandwich, and here in Tennessee, there is one spot for a solid morning meal that you can’t miss: Proper Bagel. Although still fairly new to the neighborhood, there’s nothing quite like this local shop that makes bagels fresh daily and serves them with aplomb unheard of at a New York bodega. Learn more about Proper Bagel below and plan your own brunchtime trek to this new spot in Tennessee!
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
Only In Tennessee

You Can Buy Tons Of Ancient Fossils And Historical Artifacts At The Relic Room In Tennessee

The history of Tennessee is truly fascinating, and you won’t find anywhere better to learn about the Volunteer State’s earliest beginnings than at Smoky Mountain Relic Room in Sevierville. Known for packing 3.4 billion years of history into the small, substantial space, the Relic Room is bound to have a treasure for everyone. Learn more about this Tennessee treasure below, and plan your own trip. It’s one we’d highly recommend!
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Tennessee

This Creepy Day Trip Through The Spookiest Places In Tennessee Is Perfect For Fall

Autumn is the time to indulge in your favorite eerie elements of the spooky season, from creepy crawly haunted houses to dressing up on the weekends for Halloween parties galore. In Tennessee, you’re bound to find a heap of scary fun opportunities, but the state’s deep history also lends itself to a few naturally haunted places as well. We scoured the state for seven of the most terrifyingly haunted places from end to end, and we have a feeling you’re going to like a few of them. Halloween bucket list, anyone? These are most definitely the most haunted places in Tennessee!
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Tennessee

The Decadent Breakfast Plates At Biscuits And Jams In Tennessee Will Have Your Mouth Watering In No Time

A good breakfast is the best way to start the day, and here in Tennessee, we have to agree. It’s why you’ll find eateries that offer platters of biscuits and eggs and all sorts of sweet treats like French toast and stacks of pancakes. If you ever find yourself in Bartlett, Tennessee, we’d recommend sating your morning cravings with a visit to Biscuits & Jams, a newly opened local eatery that serves up breakfast like nobody’s business.
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Nashville

Take Your Tastebuds On A Trip To Italy At Pastaria In Nashville

Finding a good place to eat in Nashville, Tennessee, can seem overwhelming at times, especially since the city’s restaurants seem to operate on a common level of high-quality meals and stunningly designed interiors. Pastaria is located between the shops of West End and Charlotte Avenue and is known for serving quality pasta in an airy, […] The post Take Your Tastebuds On A Trip To Italy At Pastaria In Nashville appeared first on Only In Your State.
NASHVILLE, TN
Only In Tennessee

The Cajun Cookin’ At Succotash Restaurant In Tennessee Will Make You Feel Like You’re Really Down On The Bayou

Some of the best cooking in the United States can be found here in the south, but the offerings vary widely. If you’re in Louisiana, you’ll find myriad of spices and seafood dishes, whereas in Tennessee we like to sit pretty with a plate of fried chicken and a veggie or two. Of course, no matter how many miles separate the Volunteer State from its Cajun neighbor, the folks here in Tennessee still love to share a good recipe. Succotash Restaurant is located in Guild, Tennessee, and just might be one of the best ways to experience the flavor of the deep American south.
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Tennessee

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit The Reflection Riding Arboretum And Nature Center In Tennessee

The beauty of the great outdoors in Tennessee is obvious no matter the season, but if you’re really looking to enjoy the lush expanse of the state, we’d recommend visiting the Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center. Located just outside of Chattanooga, Tennessee, this public use space is perfect for anyone who is looking to […] The post Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit The Reflection Riding Arboretum And Nature Center In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Tennessee

This Haunted Road Trip Will Lead You To The Scariest Places In Tennessee

Sometimes, a haunted road trip is just what the doctor ordered. We found some of the most haunted places in Tennessee, and you’re bound to want to get in your car immediately to go from one to the other. These stories are scary, and the places you’ll be visiting are even more terrifying. Find the […] The post This Haunted Road Trip Will Lead You To The Scariest Places In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
TENNESSEE STATE
Only In Nashville

Pick Your Own Pumpkins This Fall At The Walden Pumpkin Farm Near Nashville

When the air gets crisp and autumn finally makes an appearance here in Middle Tennessee, you’ll find quite a few folks ready and raring to get their hands on a pumpkin spice latte with a single destination in mind: Walden Pumpkin Farm. The locally owned and operated locale is one of the sweetest places to […] The post Pick Your Own Pumpkins This Fall At The Walden Pumpkin Farm Near Nashville appeared first on Only In Your State.
NASHVILLE, TN
Only In Tennessee

Only In Tennessee

7K+
Followers
652
Post
872K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Tennessee is for people who LOVE the Volunteer State. We publish one Tennessee article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy