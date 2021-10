Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, a game that has essentially arose from obscurity, is not done in terms of getting major updates. The game is currently in its sixth year and third season of it, but as we’re in the middle of a console generation transition, we do wonder where this game will fit in for the ever changing landscape. Most importantly, will Siege have crossplay as it’s entering its six year anniversary of release?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO