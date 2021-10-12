CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mali Obomsawin Sextet & Coast Jazz Orchestra of Dartmouth College

By Next Stage Arts
iputney.com
 10 days ago

Mali Obomsawin’s debut compositional suite, Sweet Tooth, weaves together the free-improvised music traditions and those of her Wabanaki community. Centering ancestral reverence, the suite offers a vision of spiritual peace in a world of rage and resistance. Obomsawin, seeking to honor liberation innovators before her, explores colonialism and blood politics through...

iputney.com

Comments / 0

Related
wknofm.org

The Orchestra, Redefined

On today’s IRIS ORCHESTRA MUSIC MINUTE, I want to share an interesting experiment that just began in Philadelphia. The Berlin-based composer Ari Benjamin Meyers has joined forces with Anthony Tidd, a well known jazz bassist and composer in Philadelphia who among many other endeavors is the Creative Music Program Director at the Kimmel Center for The Performing Arts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
roberts.edu

Music Friday: Roberts Wesleyan College Community Orchestra Performs Air by Bach

As another week comes to an end. Reflect on what you accomplished and wind down by listening to the Roberts Wesleyan College Community Orchestra perform "Air" from Orchestral Suite No. 3 by J.S. Bach under the direction of Dr. Paul Shewan. You will recognize this music which features interweaving melody lines of the high strings in contrast with the rhythmic drive in the bass.
ROCHESTER, NY
Springfield News Sun

Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra returns live on Saturday

Group ready to face diversity through optimism in ‘Nothing But the Blues’ concert. You could say the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra has experienced nothing but the blues since March 2020. Establishing a fan base in the fall of 2019 with a successful concert behind them and another scheduled, the pandemic wiped out the debut season finale and any attempt to relaunch last year.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
fsu.edu

College of Music welcomes award-winning jazz pianist and Native American flutist to guest artist residency series

Florida State University’s College of Music recently kicked off a guest artist residency series featuring masterclasses and performances by artists and scholars from genres across the musical map. The next installment of the Housewright Virtuoso Series will feature Grammy-nominated pianist Monty Alexander performing with the college’s top jazz ensemble on...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Carla Bley
Person
Billy Strayhorn
Person
Mary Halvorson
Person
Charles Mingus
Davis Enterprise

Delfeayo Marsalis and his Uptown Jazz Orchestra to bring good-time music to Jackson Hall

Trombonist and bandleader Delfeayo Marsalis returns to the Mondavi Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, bringing his Uptown Jazz Orchestra to perform in Jackson Hall. One of the most recent albums by Marsalis and this band — 2019’s invigorating “Jazz Party” — provides a hint of what to expect. You will most likely hear some big jazz-band classics, along the line of “Autumn Leaves ” (the popular 1945 song that was taken up in instrumental form by Artie Shaw, Duke Ellington, Stan Getz and others), and you’ll almost certainly encounter some tunes from New Orleans (like “Going to the Mardi Gras” or one of the famous blues numbers from the Crescent City).
MUSIC
themountvernongrapevine.com

MV Orchestras’ Fall Performance

The Mount Vernon Orchestras are excited to perform together in the High School Theater on October 13 starting at 6:30 pm. If you cannot join us in person, you can stream the concert for free through our Facebook page: MVCSOrchestras.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
hillsdalecollegian.com

Symphony Orchestra opens season

The Hillsdale College Orchestra tested the boundaries of musical objectivity and presented a concert full of challenging and striking repertoire during their Parent’s Weekend Fall Concert on Oct. 9 and 10, in Christ Chapel. “I love this tradition of Fall Parent’s Weekend being our first concert of the season, it...
HILLSDALE, MI
Daily Aztec

Bill Yeager Jazz Orchestra premieres in Smith Recital Hall

Bill Yeager Jazz Orchestra (BYJO) had a successful debut at San Diego State in Smith Recital Hall this past October 16. The program consisted of challenging charts taken from Louie Bellson’s personal library, which was inherited by Yeager upon Bellson’s passing. Yeager has had a notorious trajectory in the world...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#American Music#Stage Arts#Wabanaki#Indigeneity#Odanak W8banaki Nation#North American#Rolling Stone#Npr#Paper Magazine#Native#Berklee College Of Music#The Coast Jazz Orchestra
wskg.org

The Cayuga Chamber Orchestra is Back

Music Director Cornelia Laemmli Orth gives us a preview of the upcoming Cayuga Chamber Orchestra season after a long time off due to COVID-19. Old favorites, new suprises, and a world premiere highlight the season. Photo credit: Cayuga Chamber Orchestra.
CAYUGA, NY
gavilan.edu

Jazz @ Gavilan Concert Returns to the Gavilan College Theater

What: After taking a break last year, the Jazz @ Gavilan Concert is returning this fall to the Gavilan College Theater. This year the show will feature two groups including Gavilan faculty member, pianist Dahveed Behroozi's ensemble and Los Angeles based pianist Vardan Ovsepian's ensemble. This show is not to be missed! Both pianists have earned high accolades across the international jazz scene. JazzTimes calls Behroozi, "A composer/improviser in possession of important new understandings about lyricism . . . He is a pianist that gets under your skin."
GILROY, CA
pbs.org

Cleveland Orchestra Returns | #PBSForTheArts

The Cleveland Orchestra makes its long-awaited return to the stage of the Severance Music Center for the first time since March 2020. The streaming platform, Adella, launched during the early days of the pandemic, connected the orchestra with audiences, new and old, around the world. Live performances and digital programming are at the forefront of a new season at the company.
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Death of a London orchestra boss

We have been notified of the death of John Boyden, managing director of the London Symphony Orchestra in a boisterous era and a major casualty of its colourful turmoil. Boyden was hired in 1974 with a brief to replace Andre Previn as principal conductor. He was toppled the following year by Previn’s supporters, one of four chief execs at the LSO in a decade.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
jazzbuffalo.org

Jazz In Town: Looking Ahead To Jazz!

(Photo: Exciting developments happening at the Terrace at Delaware Park as we launch “Jazz in the Pan Am Room” in a couple of weeks.) This past Sunday, we collectively made history as we welcomed 9-time Grammy Nominee, the Tierney Sutton Band, to Buffalo. It was a magnificent day, evening, and concert for the JazzBuffalo Community. It marked the presentation of a high degree of jazz artistry in downtown Buffalo. Many thanks to all who helped and attended. It is what being a community is all about!
INDIANA STATE
thedesertreview.com

Orchestra Fright Night

The Southwest High School Orchestra will present on October 30, at the Jimmie Cannon Theater, a Halloween Extravaganza—Orchestra Fright Night,. Come for a spooky night of music and a multi-media sensory experience. Pre-concert activities including a costume contest that will take place on stage with prizes for the winning participant.
MUSIC
Martha's Vineyard Times

All that jazz

Enjoy a live jazz concert with Jeremy Berlin and Eric Johnson on a leisurely afternoon in the community room at the West Tisbury library. Seating is limited for this special performance on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 3 pm, so be sure to reserve a seat. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org, or call 508-693-3366, and remember to wear a mask.
WEST TISBURY, MA
mukilteobeacon.com

Claire Park – Orchestra

Claire Park is a violinist with the Kamiak Orchestra and acts as concertmaster for the Philharmonic Strings 1 Orchestra and assistant concertmaster for Kammerstreich. She is also an officer in the schools' music honor society Tri-M. Claire's most memorable orchestra moment comes from playing in a quartet for the 2020 Solo and Ensemble regional competition. "We played movement one of String Quartet No. 2 in A minor by Arensky, and it was one of the first times I had ever been completely immersed in a performance. Everything kind of faded away..." She credits her parents for inspiring her love of music, introducing her to everything from jazz to 80's pop hits both Korean and American. Claire graduates this year and has plans of attending university to become a doctor.
MUSIC
Deadline

Leslie Bricusse Dies: Oscar-Winning ‘Doctor Dolittle’, ‘Goldfinger’, ‘Willy Wonka’ Songwriter Was 90

Leslie Bricusse, the songwriter for film and stage whose extensive roster of hits and standards includes “The Candy Man” from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, “Talk to the Animals” from Doctor Dolittle and “What Kind of Fool Am I?” from Stop the World – I Want to Get Off, died Tuesday. He was 90. His death was announced today by son Adam Bricusse in a Facebook post. A cause of death was not specified. “My Dearest Father passed away peacefully this morning,” Adam Bricusse wrote. “Please raise a glass for him.” “One the giant songwriters of our time,” wrote actress Joan Collins,...
CELEBRITIES
northernexpress.com

Jazz At The Circuit

The Circuit on Fourteenth Street in TC will host two jazz performances this month. Jeff Haas and his trio – Jack Dryden, Randy Marsh and Laurie Sears – will headline the show. Together, they are welcoming the Northwestern Michigan College Big Band and Lab Band (directed by Sears) Oct. 14 and Oct. 28, respectively. Haas and company held a regular Thursday night fall/spring residency for many years, first at Cambria Suites and then at West Bay Beach (now the Delamar). A lack of staff precluded that this year. Haas says he’s grateful to the audiences who have supported him over the years, and he’s still hopeful he’ll find a venue to continue the tradition. These will be the first shows for the NMC groups since January 2020. Wine from Chateau Chantal (where Haas and company perform Thursdays in the summer) and edibles from the Good Bowl will be available. Donations of $10 are suggested; masks are required.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy