Mali Obomsawin Sextet & Coast Jazz Orchestra of Dartmouth College

Claire Park is a violinist with the Kamiak Orchestra and acts as concertmaster for the Philharmonic Strings 1 Orchestra and assistant concertmaster for Kammerstreich. She is also an officer in the schools' music honor society Tri-M. Claire's most memorable orchestra moment comes from playing in a quartet for the 2020 Solo and Ensemble regional competition. "We played movement one of String Quartet No. 2 in A minor by Arensky, and it was one of the first times I had ever been completely immersed in a performance. Everything kind of faded away..." She credits her parents for inspiring her love of music, introducing her to everything from jazz to 80's pop hits both Korean and American. Claire graduates this year and has plans of attending university to become a doctor.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO