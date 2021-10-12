Mali Obomsawin Sextet & Coast Jazz Orchestra of Dartmouth College

The Circuit on Fourteenth Street in TC will host two jazz performances this month. Jeff Haas and his trio – Jack Dryden, Randy Marsh and Laurie Sears – will headline the show. Together, they are welcoming the Northwestern Michigan College Big Band and Lab Band (directed by Sears) Oct. 14 and Oct. 28, respectively. Haas and company held a regular Thursday night fall/spring residency for many years, first at Cambria Suites and then at West Bay Beach (now the Delamar). A lack of staff precluded that this year. Haas says he’s grateful to the audiences who have supported him over the years, and he’s still hopeful he’ll find a venue to continue the tradition. These will be the first shows for the NMC groups since January 2020. Wine from Chateau Chantal (where Haas and company perform Thursdays in the summer) and edibles from the Good Bowl will be available. Donations of $10 are suggested; masks are required.
