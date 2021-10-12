CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shapiro Running For Governor

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania’s high-profile attorney general, Josh Shapiro, is set to announce his candidacy for governor on Wednesday. That’s according...

Shapiro Reports $10M in Campaign Cash for Gubernatorial Run

(Harrisburg, Pa.) Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, is reporting just over $10 million on hand in his campaign account for the Democratic nomination for Governor ahead of next year’s election. Shapiro’s disclosures come three months before the Jan. 31 deadline for gubernatorial campaigns to report year-end finances. The most a gubernatorial candidate in Pennsylvania has carried into an election year was $12.5 million by Democratic Gov. Ed Rendell in 2006. Shapiro formally declared his candidacy last week. The field of Republicans running for governor is double-digits deep. Shapiro’s campaign didn’t identify its donors, but other political action committee reports reveal that labor unions are the source of over $2 million.
Democratic Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro Formally Announces Candidacy For Governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro has formally announced his candidacy for governor, becoming the first Democratic candidate in the gubernatorial race. The 48-year-old released a video to launch the campaign, saying it is time for him to “get in the game.” “I understand people feel like our politics are divided and broken right now, but we can’t just take our ball and go home. There’s too much on the line,” he said in the video. “We all have a responsibility to show up, stand up and fight for what’s right. As Governor, I’ll stay in the game – no matter what. Together, we’ll build a future we can all believe in.” The Associated Press on Tuesday confirmed Shapiro will discuss his campaign in a speech in Pittsburgh. Governor Tom Wolf cannot seek re-election due to term limitations.
Pa. Attorney General Shapiro to jump into ’22 governor’s race on Wednesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s high-profile attorney general, Josh Shapiro, is set to announce his candidacy for governor on Wednesday, Oct. 13. A spokesperson with Shapiro confirmed the set announcement with abc27 on Monday, Oct. 11. The 48-year-old is a self-described progressive who led a nationally prominent investigation into sexual abuse of children by clergy. […]
