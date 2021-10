NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The countdown is on as we will finally see a break in the heat as a strong fall front is on the way Friday. Until then, there will be very little day-to-day change for the rest of the week. The heat and humidity will feel more like late summer. No rain is expected and highs will be in the middle and upper 80s. A few spots may even touch 90. The “feels like” will hit the low 90s for many of us.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO