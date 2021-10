NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in New Jersey.

Next month is the general election for governor and other races.

Here are some other important deadlines:

Oct. 26 to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot by mail

Nov. 1 to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot in person

In-person voting will run from Oct. 23-31. Election Day is Nov. 2.

CLICK HERE for more information on voting in New Jersey.