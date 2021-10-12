CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Amodio's history-making run on TV's 'Jeopardy!' ends

By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
newsitem.com
 10 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — All good things must come to an end and Matt Amodio's historic...

www.newsitem.com

FOX 61

Matt Amodio's new chapter in history-making 'Jeopardy!′ run

NEW YORK — *This story contains a spoiler about Monday's “Jeopardy!” episode.*. All good things must come to an end and Matt Amodio’s historic run on “Jeopardy!” has done just that, leaving the Yale doctoral student with 38 wins and more than $1.5 million in prize money. Amodio failed to...
TV & VIDEOS
KESQ

Matt Amodio’s new chapter in history-making ‘Jeopardy!′ run

NEW YORK (AP) — This story contains a spoiler about Monday's "Jeopardy!" episode. All good things must come to an end and Matt Amodio's historic run on "Jeopardy!" has done just that, leaving the Yale doctoral student with 38 wins and more than $1.5 million in prize money. Amodio failed to answer the Final Jeopardy! clue correctly and came in third on Monday's show, his streak cut short by new champion Jonathan Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Florida. Amodio finished No. 2 on the all-time consecutive wins list behind only Ken Jennings with 74 wins. His $1,518,601 win total puts him third on the all-time non-tournament cash winnings list behind James Holzhauer and Jennings.
TV SHOWS
daytimeconfidential.com

Matt Amodio's 38-Game Jeopardy! Winning Streak Comes to an End

Matt Amodio, who won 38 consecutive episodes of Jeopardy!, wrapped his victorious streak on the game show. On the Oct. 11 episode, he finished third behind Jonathan Fisher and Jessica Stephens. According to CNN, the Yale University Ph.D. student now ranks only behind Ken Jennings on the list of most...
TV & VIDEOS

