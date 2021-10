Oct. 15 (UPI) — A federal appeals court has sided against the Justice Department and allowed Texas’ abortion ban, the most restrictive in the nation, to stand. The three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled 2-1 Thursday against the Justice Department’s request to block the law known as Senate Bill 8 on the grounds of it being unconstitutional.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO