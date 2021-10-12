CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Gruden as QB coach and CO-OC?

tigernet.com
 10 days ago

Are reported to be having dinner at a local establishment with...

www.tigernet.com

nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Jon Gruden Resigned As Raiders Coach

As the legendary Frank Sinatra once famously crooned, "You're riding high in April, shot down in May." Jon Gruden stunned the masses on October 11 when he announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down from his position as head coach of the Raiders. "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction," the NFL coach wrote in the bombshell tweet. "Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton Had 2 Big Announcements Tonight

Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
NFL
The Spun

Former Alabama Coach Named Candidate For Washington State

The Washington State football program will begin its coaching search on Tuesday following the departure of head coach Nick Rolovich on Monday evening. Already, a possible candidate has emerged. According to Dennis Dodd of CBS, “one name to watch” in the Cougars’ upcoming search process is current Texas assistant head...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says 1 Prominent NFL Team Is “Done”

The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League for two-plus seasons, but they’re struggling in 2021. Kansas City is now 2-3 on the season following Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa Trade Rumors

Seemingly out of nowhere on Wednesday afternoon, trade rumors surrounding Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa began to swirl. Multiple sources reported that the Dolphins and the Houston Texans are nearing a deal that would send Deshaun Watson to Miami. Others reported that it could be a three-team deal that would see Tagovailoa land in either Denver or Washington..
NFL
Awful Announcing

ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark absolutely roasted FS1’s Chris Broussard for claiming Taylor Lewan was on the Bills

There’s been a lot of mockery of Chris Broussard over the years, from his repeated “Sources” missteps to “the biggest f***ing fraud in the history of sports media” and “what does it say about you that the only news you made during the entire NBA free agent process was getting called out on your bullshit by a foreign sports anchor?” The latest came Tuesday on FS1’s First Things First (where Broussard has been a co-host since August, alongside Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes, and Jenna Wolfe) when Broussard cited an injury to Taylor Lewan for why the Buffalo Bills failed on a fourth-and-one running play Monday night; Lewan plays for the Tennessee Titans, the Bills’ opponent in that game. And this led to hilarious mockery from ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark on ESPN’s NFL Live Tuesday afternoon:
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden’s “Truth” Comment

It’s already been over a week since Jon Gruden resigned from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but apparently this story isn’t close to being over. The New York Times uncovered that Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails he sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league. He also used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Once all these disturbing emails came to light, he stepped down.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Signing Former Pro Bowl Running Back

Two weeks ago, the New Orleans Saints brought in a handful of running backs for a workout. On Tuesday, the team officially added some depth to that position group. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Saints are signing former Pro Bowl running back Lamar Miller to their practice squad.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Introducing three potential replacement head coaches

With the Chicago Bears suffering a Week 6 loss to the Packers, the faith in Matt Nagy and Bill Lazor has been depleted after a pitiful offensive performance. The Bears’ offense has shown flashes all year but has yet to truly break out. After a dominant performance against the Lions, they have yet to put it together for a full 60 minutes.
NFL
AllBucs

Report: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release Offensive Lineman

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to make roster moves throughout Week 7. Per The Atheltic's Greg Auman, the Bucs have released offensive lineman Brad Seaton. The Bucs waived Seaton with an injury designation ahead of the final roster cutdown to 53 back in late August/early September. Seaton cleared waivers, which allowed him to rejoin the Bucs. Tampa Bay then placed Seaton on injured reserved, where he remained until recently.
NFL
WFRV Local 5

NFL
jammin1057.com

NFL
tigernet.com

Interesting comments surrounding Clemson

Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli, has spent the fall visiting college football's best programs. Here are top contenders for the prized recruit. In a nutshell, Manni g family may have 2nd thoughts on Clemson if offensive woes continue. MVP [524]. TigerPulse: 93%. Posts: 661. Joined: 10/6/21. Re: My...
CLEMSON, SC
Tacoma News Tribune

NFL
Washington Post

Who is Rich Bisaccia, the veteran coach set to replace Jon Gruden?

In the turbulence left by the resignation of Jon Gruden as their head coach, the Las Vegas Raiders have turned to an experienced assistant on Gruden’s staff to try to prevent a successful start to the season from spiraling downward. Rich Bisaccia will be in charge of the team when...
NFL

