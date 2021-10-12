CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Historic Flour Mill Is Now The Most Unique Motel In Sheridan, Wyoming

By Kim Magaraci
Sheridan, Wyoming, might just be the best little town in the West — and we’re not the only ones saying it ! If you’re looking for a fun place for a family-friendly getaway, a friends’ trip, or a romantic vacation, it’s hard to beat this vibrant town that’s packed with history and things to do. While most people have heard of the historic and haunted Sheridan Inn , if you’re looking for a place to stay without a side of spirits, you’ll want to book a room at the unique Mill Inn.

Back in the 1800s, the Sheridan Flour Milling Company owned more than a dozen grain elevators stretching all across the Rocky Mountains and high prairie in Montana and Wyoming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJIAm_0cONa4bL00
Sheridan Mill Inn
Their first mill was built in Sheridan, in 1890, and served to mill local wheat and grain to make flour. Thirty years later, the downtown Sheridan mill was destroyed by a devastating fire. Soon, though, the company rebounded and built and even bigger and more impressive facility on Coffeen Avenue. They spared no expense, using the latest technology in both milling and fire safety, and soon, they were churning out 1,000 barrels of flour a day. They shipped worldwide and helped keep the world fed during World War II. By the 1970s, though, the milling industry had hit a rough patch, and the mill was sold. It was converted into a motel, and in 1992, sold to the Moody family. Today, it operates as the most unique hotel in the Bighorn Mountains.

The Moody Family has created this hotel as a tribute to history and culture in the Bighorns and Sheridan, specifically. Like their predecessors, they have spared no detail, and continually work to make this former mill a delightful place to get away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0phPrK_0cONa4bL00
Sheridan Mill Inn

You'll feel warmly welcomed when you check in! Feel free to explore the lobby and learn all about the history of Sheridan, the Bighorns, and Wyoming's Black Hills region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kr0iR_0cONa4bL00
Sheridan Mill Inn

There are a variety of room sizes to choose from, depending on your party's size. Each room offers a private bathroom, microwave, mini-fridge, premium television, and free Wi-Fi, along with other modern touches to make you feel right at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKYzg_0cONa4bL00
Sheridan Mill Inn

This beautiful hotel is one of the most charming and unique places to stay. Don't leave without heading to the top floor for an expansive view!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G8yhz_0cONa4bL00
Sheridan Mill Inn

Come spend some time in Sheridan. After a relaxing stay at the historic Mill Inn, you'll be so rested and ready to get out and see the sights!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBLPz_0cONa4bL00
Sheridan Mill Inn

For more information about the Mill Inn in Sheridan, visit their website, here . While you’re in town, be sure to check out King Saddlery – a Cowboy Museum That Will Take You Back In Time.

What are your favorite places in Wyoming? Are there any that deserve to have the spotlight for a day? Let us know and we’ll be sure to check them out!

The post This Historic Flour Mill Is Now The Most Unique Motel In Sheridan, Wyoming appeared first on Only In Your State .

ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Wyoming is for people who LOVE the Cowboy State . We publish one Wyoming article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

