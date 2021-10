Is there crying in football? Maybe not since Dick Vermeil was coaching the St. Louis Rams to a Super Bowl XXIV victory in 2000 and later with the Kansas City Chiefs. But Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell had no issue showing his emotions after his team’s heartbreaking Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on a last-second field goal, 19-16. And by tearing up during his post-game press conference, he showed how much he cares about his players and why he might finally be the guy to restore some football pride in Detroit.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO