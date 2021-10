UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards has claimed that bitter rival Jorge Masvidal turned down five rounds for their upcoming fight at UFC 269. In a matchup over two years in the making, Edwards and Masvidal will finally enter the Octagon together at the final UFC pay-per-view of 2021. The Englishman was last in action at UFC 263 in June. Despite extending his unbeatens streak to 10 with a unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz, “Rocky” still found himself behind Colby Covington in the queue for a title shot, and was encouraged to remain active by UFC President Dana White.

UFC ・ 13 HOURS AGO