When Pam Neal looks back at the old photographs from when her grandparents opened Al’s Restaurant (1200 North 1st Street, 314-421-6399), she is overwhelmed by just how different the riverfront was in those days. Back then, in 1925, you could find as many horses as people on the Landing and its environs, the dirt roads and cobblestone tailor-made for their clopping hooves as they helped move people around the neighborhood. However, even more striking than the infrastructure changes, Neal can’t help but marvel at how much energy there was in the area. At the time, the riverfront was the city’s commercial center, a vibrant hub of people and businesses — a far cry from the scene today.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO