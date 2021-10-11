CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, OK

Steak Cookoff Fundraiser Raises $10,108

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn late April, Jackson Casey, a member of the Morris Eagles football team, approached Coach Robert Daniels about a fundraising idea that he had that would include a steak cooking competition sanctioned by the SCA (the Steak Cookoff Association). The SCA is a worldwide organization that host steak cooking competitions all over the United States and in 18 other countries around the world. Last year charitable organizations raised over a quarter million dollars through hosting SCA events like Jackson’s. There are 450 domestic and 75 International events projected in 2021.

