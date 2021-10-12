CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTX.US expands NFT marketplace to support Solana tokens

By Brian Quarmby
CoinTelegraph
Cover picture for the articleFTX.US’s nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace has expanded support to the Solana blockchain, enabling users to trade, deposit and withdraw NFTs that conform to the Metaplex token standard. The United States registered branch of FTX announced the expanded functionality on Tuesday, revealing the marketplace also plans to support Ethereum-based tokens...

IN THIS ARTICLE
