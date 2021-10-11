Hasbro Enters Holiday Season With CEO on Medical Leave

Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner has died. The tragic news was announced by Hasbro on October 12 only days after the American toy company announced that the 58-year-old executive would be temporarily stepping away to undergo cancer treatment. While confirming in a company email that he would be receiving medical treatments, Goldner remained optimistic about the trajectory of the company under the supervision of interim CEO Rich Stoddart. "Let's continue to Supercharge the Blueprint as we build Hasbro into the world's leading play and entertainment company," he signed off in his seemingly final work email.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO