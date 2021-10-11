CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hasbro Enters Holiday Season With CEO on Medical Leave

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHasbro Inc.’s HAS -1.62% abrupt leadership change this week leaves the toy company in the hands of lieutenants to navigate selling strategies and supply-chain challenges during a make-or-break time of the year. The maker of Nerf blasters and Monopoly board games said late Sunday that Chief Executive Brian Goldner, 58...

The Tragic Death Of Hasbro CEO And Transformers Producer Brian Goldner

Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner has died. The tragic news was announced by Hasbro on October 12 only days after the American toy company announced that the 58-year-old executive would be temporarily stepping away to undergo cancer treatment. While confirming in a company email that he would be receiving medical treatments, Goldner remained optimistic about the trajectory of the company under the supervision of interim CEO Rich Stoddart. "Let's continue to Supercharge the Blueprint as we build Hasbro into the world's leading play and entertainment company," he signed off in his seemingly final work email.
Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies, days after stepping down for health reasons

Toymaker Hasbro announced Tuesday that its CEO, Brian Goldner, has died, just two days after he took medical leave. Goldner, 58, had been serving as chief executive officer since 2008. He joined the business in 2000 and became chairman of Hasbro's board in 2015. Toymaker Hasbro announced Tuesday that its...
Longtime Hasbro leader Goldner dies at 58 following battle with cancer

PAWTUCKET – Longtime Hasbro Inc. CEO Brian D. Goldner has died, just days after taking a leave of absence following ongoing medical treatment for cancer, the company announced on Tuesday. He was 58. Goldner had served as the CEO of Hasbro Inc. since 2008 and had served as the chairman...
Brian Goldner
Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner Passes Away at 58

Hasbro did not reveal a cause of death, but The Hollywood Reporter news website stated Goldner had previously told shareholders he was receiving treatment for prostate cancer. Hasbro announced on October 10 that Goldner was taking a medical leave of absence from his position, and stated he had been undergoing continued treatment for cancer since 2014.
Toymaker Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner Taking Medical Leave of Absence; Remember, it’s Important to Prioritize Your Health, and Also Your Rights

Brian Goldner, CEO of Hasbro, is taking a medical leave of absence, effective immediately. In August 2020, Goldner announced that he’s been undergoing continued treatment for cancer since 2014. Goldner’s decision to prioritize his health should serve as an example to all of us that there’s nothing more important than...
CEO of RI's Hasbro taking leave, cancer diagnosis cited

PAWTUCKET — Hasbro's chief executive officer is taking an immediate leave of absence, which the company linked to a 2020 announcement that he had been undergoing continued treatment after a 2014 cancer diagnosis. "After careful consideration, I have decided to take a medical leave to focus on my health," chief...
Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner takes leave of absence for cancer treatment

Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner is taking medical leave of absence from his role effective immediately, the company announced. In a press release, Hasbro said Goldner is "undergoing continued medical care" following an August 2020 disclosure that he was seeking treatment for cancer in 2014. He has been the toymaker's CEO since 2008 and its chairman since 2015.
