Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 tablet

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its tablet to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...

MarketWatch

FDA to hold advisory committee for Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. were down 0.1% in premarket trading on Friday, the day after the Food and Drug Administration said it plans to convene an advisory committee on Nov. 30 to discuss the company's experimental COVID-19 pill, molnupiravir. Merck is developing the antiviral with the privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; it recently applied for emergency authorization. The FDA requested advisory committee meetings for each of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines but it did not convene one ahead of the authorizations of the monoclonal antibodies or Gilead Sciences Inc.'s remdesivir, an antiviral used to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients that is now fully approved. "We believe that, in this instance, a public discussion of these data with the agency's advisory committee will help ensure clear understanding of the scientific data and information that the FDA is evaluating to make a decision about whether to authorize this treatment for emergency use," Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. Merck's stock is up 0.4% for the year, while the S&P 500 has gained 18.1%.
Best Life

If You Got This COVID Vaccine, Get a Different Booster, New Study Says

More than 8.9 million people in the U.S. have already received a booster shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved additional shots for some Pfizer recipients, but officials have since warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients to wait until their respective vaccines are approved for booster shots, so that people can get another dose of the same vaccine. The FDA is set to discuss and vote on additional doses for these two vaccines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, but a new study has found that getting a different booster from your original vaccine might actually be beneficial in certain cases.
Person
Eli Lilly
MarketWatch

FDA: Abbott is recalling two lab-based COVID-19 tests due to the possibility of false positive results

Shares of Abbott Laboratories were up 0.6% in premarket trading on Friday, the day after the Food and Drug Administration said the company is recalling two laboratory COVID-19 test kits because of concerns about false positives. The tests are the Alinity m SARS-CoV-2 AMP Kits and Alinity m Resp-4-Plex AMP Kits. The FDA previously issued a warning about the potential for false positives with these tests in September. Abbott's stock is up 7.8% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 18.1%.
The Independent

FDA panel takes up tough questions on J&J COVID-19 boosters

U.S. health advisers on Friday tackled who should get boosters of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine and when — and whether using a competing brand for the second dose might provide better protection.The push for boosters kicked off last month after the Food and Drug Administration authorized third doses of the Pfizer vaccine for seniors and younger adults with health problems, jobs or living conditions that place them at higher risk from the coronavirus. On Thursday, an FDA advisory panel unanimously recommended a half-dose booster of the similar Moderna vaccine for the same groups.Friday, the same panel discussed...
kitco.com

U.S. FDA delays decision on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents - WSJ

(Reuters) -The U.S. health regulator is delaying its decision on authorizing Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents to check if the shot could increase the risk of heart inflammation, the Wall Street Journal reported on.wsj.com/3p3P5Zp on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. Moderna’s shares fell nearly 2% to $326.25...
WREG

FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster

U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago should get a half-dose booster to rev up protection against the coronavirus. The panel of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend a booster shot for seniors, as well as younger adults […]
The Independent

Pfizer-BioNTech ask EU agency to OK vaccine for kids 5-11

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer and biotechnology company BioNTech said Friday they have requested to have their coronavirus vaccine licensed for children ages 5 to 11 across the European Union. If EU regulators agree, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to get immunized against COVID-19.Pfizer and BioNTech said they submitted data to the European Medicines Agency including late-stage results from a study testing their COVID-19 vaccine in more than 2,200 children ages 6 months to 11 years. The children received a lower dose than what’s normally given to adults. The companies said in a statement...
beckershospitalreview.com

7 recent drug, device recalls

Medical device and drug recalls, whether voluntary or mandated by the FDA, ensure patient safety. Here are seven that have been reported to the FDA since Oct. 1:. Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalled several batches of its irbesartan tablets after an analysis revealed that certain batches contained more of the carcinogen N-nitrosoirbesartan than is allowed by the FDA. Irbesartan is used to treat hypertension.
MarketWatch

Regeneron is seeking full FDA approval for its monoclonal antibody for two types of COVID-19 patients

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 2.7% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration accepted its application for approval of its monoclonal antibody treatment for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients and as a prophylaxis for some people who have been exposed to the virus. The FDA said it will decide whether to approve the therapy by April 13 based on the priority review designation it granted to the application. It plans to hold an advisory committee meeting in advance of the decision. Regeneron said it plans to submit its monoclonal antibody treatment for FDA approval for hospitalized COVID-19 patients later this year. The treatment, Regen-Cov, has received emergency authorization for all three of these indications in the U.S. Regeneron's stock is up 13.2% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 16.2%.
