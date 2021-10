Plain clothes officers will now video call into a control room to confirm their identity when stopping a lone woman, the head of the Metropolitan Police has revealed.Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick announced the new identity check had been introduced following the murder of Sarah Everard by serving Met officer Wayne Couzens earlier this year.It will allow a plain clothes officer to contact a uniformed supervisor in an operation room to prove they are genuine on the “rare occasion” they need to speak to a lone woman. The encounter will also be recorded.Announcing the new measures on Wednesday, the Met chief...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO